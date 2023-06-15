Aussie Sam Short Blasts 7:40.39 800 Free To Become 10th Fastest Performer Ever

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

19-year-old Sam Short just ripped the 800m freestyle swim of his life en route to winning gold at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials.

While racing the distance event on day 3 of the selection competition, Short fired off a massive 7:40.39 to top the podium by over 5 seconds. Runner-up Elijah Winnington got to the wall in 7:45.75 for silver while Matt Galea bagged bronze in 7:53.33.

Short commanded the race from start to finish, leading Winnington by over 2 body lengths. In doing so, Short accomplished his goal of overtaking the longstanding 7:41.59 All Comers Record Olympic icon Ian Thorpe put on the books over a decade ago in 2001.

As a refresher, All Comers Records are akin to U.S. Open Records and represent the fastest time performed on Australian soil by any nationality.

Entering this meet, Short’s lifetime best in this 8free event rested at the 7:42.96 logged at this year’s non-selection Australian National Championships. Prior to that, the teen’s PB checked in at the 7:48.65 logged at the 2022 edition of that same meet, meaning the ace has managed to hack off over 8 seconds in this event just in the past year.

Splits for Short’s 800 Free

Short’s 7:40.39 now ranks him #1 in the world this season, usurping Germany’s Lucas Martens who previously wore the crown with his 7:42.14 from April’s Berlin Swim Open.

But Short’s result carries more impact than just this season. He now becomes Australia’s #3 performer of all-time in this 800m free and also inserts himself in the list of all-time performers worldwide as the 10th swiftest in history.

Top 10 Australian Men’s LCM 800 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Grant Hacket – 7:38.65 2005 Ian Thorpe – 7:39.16 2001 Sam Short – 7:40.39 2023 Jack McLoughlin – 7:42.51 2021 Mack Horton – 7:44.02 2015 Elijah Winnington – 7:45.30 2022 Kieren Perkins – 7:46.00 1994 Jordan Harrison – 7:47.38 2013 Tommy Neill – 7:48.65 2019 Craig Stevens – 7:48.67 2007

Top 10 Men’s LCM 800 Freestyle Performers Worldwide All-Time