Aussie Sam Short Blasts 7:40.39 800 Free To Become 10th Fastest Performer Ever

Comments: 11

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

19-year-old Sam Short just ripped the 800m freestyle swim of his life en route to winning gold at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials.

While racing the distance event on day 3 of the selection competition, Short fired off a massive 7:40.39 to top the podium by over 5 seconds. Runner-up Elijah Winnington got to the wall in 7:45.75 for silver while Matt Galea bagged bronze in 7:53.33.

Short commanded the race from start to finish, leading Winnington by over 2 body lengths. In doing so, Short accomplished his goal of overtaking the longstanding 7:41.59 All Comers Record Olympic icon Ian Thorpe put on the books over a decade ago in 2001.

As a refresher, All Comers Records are akin to U.S. Open Records and represent the fastest time performed on Australian soil by any nationality.

Entering this meet, Short’s lifetime best in this 8free event rested at the 7:42.96 logged at this year’s non-selection Australian National Championships. Prior to that, the teen’s PB checked in at the 7:48.65 logged at the 2022 edition of that same meet, meaning the ace has managed to hack off over 8 seconds in this event just in the past year.

Splits for Short’s 800 Free

Short’s 7:40.39 now ranks him #1 in the world this season, usurping Germany’s Lucas Martens who previously wore the crown with his 7:42.14 from April’s Berlin Swim Open.

2022-2023 LCM Men 800 Free

SamuelAUS
Short
06/15
7:40.39
2Lukas
Martens		GER7:42.1404/22
3Aleksandr
Stepanov		RUS7:42.4704/18
4Florian
Wellbrock		GER7:42.9904/22
5Sven
Schwarz		GER7:43.4304/22
But Short’s result carries more impact than just this season. He now becomes Australia’s #3 performer of all-time in this 800m free and also inserts himself in the list of all-time performers worldwide as the 10th swiftest in history.

Top 10 Australian Men’s LCM 800 Freestyle Performers All-Time

  1. Grant Hacket – 7:38.65 2005
  2. Ian Thorpe – 7:39.16 2001
  3. Sam Short – 7:40.39 2023
  4. Jack McLoughlin – 7:42.51 2021
  5. Mack Horton – 7:44.02 2015
  6. Elijah Winnington – 7:45.30 2022
  7. Kieren Perkins – 7:46.00 1994
  8. Jordan Harrison – 7:47.38 2013
  9. Tommy Neill – 7:48.65 2019
  10. Craig Stevens – 7:48.67 2007

Top 10 Men’s LCM 800 Freestyle Performers Worldwide All-Time

  1. Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12 2009
  2. Ous Mellouli (TUN) – 7:35.27 2009
  3. Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:38.57 2011
  4. Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:38.65 2005
  5. Ian Thorpe (AUS) – 7:39.16 2001
  6. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:39.27 2019
  7. Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:39.36 2022
  8. Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 7:39.63 2022
  9. Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 7:40.05 2022
  10. Sam Short (AUS) – 7:40.39 2023

11
Robbos
28 minutes ago

Australia has a new middle & long distance swimming star.

Reply
Joel
41 minutes ago

Greg P is from AUS apparently lol.
but AUS does have 3 in the list anyway. More than any other country.

Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Joel
36 minutes ago

hahaha. but he has trained with horton at msac

Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Joel
30 minutes ago

We would be more than happy to take him haha

Reply
Philip Johnson
52 minutes ago

Excited to see what he does. Distance swimming sure is exciting this year.

Reply
Sub13
1 hour ago

1.03 off Finke’s winning time from Worlds last year. And he’s only 19.

Definitely in with a chance for multiple golds in Fukuoka.

Reply
SNygans01
Reply to  Sub13
54 minutes ago

He certainly seems to be the ‘real deal’.
Makes me hope that he’s still somehow in the mix for the 4×2, because he could have untapped potential there – and it isn’t obvious that he is well behind 4-5 other guys for that job.

I haven’t checked – how does the 4×2 sit with his other events, schedule-wise in Fukuoka?

Reply
bubbles
Reply to  SNygans01
46 minutes ago

There aren’t any clashes – the 1500 (which he will likely qualify for barring any disasters) is on the last day, the 800 is on the 4th day, and the 400 is on the 1st day.

The 4×200 heats and final is 6th day.

Reply
commonwombat
Reply to  SNygans01
28 minutes ago

But is he any real upgrade ? More likely its “like for like”. Am frankly ambivalent as to whether they use him or not; just don’t see him as any kind of gamechanger.

Reply
SHRKB8
Reply to  commonwombat
1 minute ago

He would be an upgrade and possibly even “the game changer” in my opinion…..but at what cost to his individual swims??? I doubt he and his coach would risk those individual swims this year 🤷.

Reply
SHRKB8
Reply to  Sub13
4 minutes ago

Couple of months off 20, but age becomes irrelevant when swimming these sort of times and yes I agree he’s a shot for multiple medals in Fukuoka (including Gold’s) but he certainly won’t have it all his own way. He really hasn’t shown his metal under extreme conditions yet and is still developing the skills and confidence to hold off all comers when the pressure is on, so Fukuoka is going to be the start of this as far as I am concerned. I certainly wish him well in his swims and am hoping for wonderful outcomes for him, he is a bright prospect for Australian distance swimming.

Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

