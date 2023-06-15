Aussie Sam Short Blasts 7:40.39 800 Free To Become 10th Fastest Performer Ever

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous day EDT)/Finals at 7pm local (5am EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Final Start List
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap/Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap/Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap/Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream (9now)
19-year-old Sam Short just ripped the 800m freestyle swim of his life en route to winning gold at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials.
While racing the distance event on day 3 of the selection competition, Short fired off a massive 7:40.39 to top the podium by over 5 seconds. Runner-up Elijah Winnington got to the wall in 7:45.75 for silver while Matt Galea bagged bronze in 7:53.33.
Short commanded the race from start to finish, leading Winnington by over 2 body lengths. In doing so, Short accomplished his goal of overtaking the longstanding 7:41.59 All Comers Record Olympic icon Ian Thorpe put on the books over a decade ago in 2001.
As a refresher, All Comers Records are akin to U.S. Open Records and represent the fastest time performed on Australian soil by any nationality.
Entering this meet, Short’s lifetime best in this 8free event rested at the 7:42.96 logged at this year’s non-selection Australian National Championships. Prior to that, the teen’s PB checked in at the 7:48.65 logged at the 2022 edition of that same meet, meaning the ace has managed to hack off over 8 seconds in this event just in the past year.
Splits for Short’s 800 Free
Short’s 7:40.39 now ranks him #1 in the world this season, usurping Germany’s Lucas Martens who previously wore the crown with his 7:42.14 from April’s Berlin Swim Open.
2022-2023 LCM Men 800 Free
Short
7:40.39
|2
|Lukas
Martens
|GER
|7:42.14
|04/22
|3
|Aleksandr
Stepanov
|RUS
|7:42.47
|04/18
|4
|Florian
Wellbrock
|GER
|7:42.99
|04/22
|5
|Sven
Schwarz
|GER
|7:43.43
|04/22
But Short’s result carries more impact than just this season. He now becomes Australia’s #3 performer of all-time in this 800m free and also inserts himself in the list of all-time performers worldwide as the 10th swiftest in history.
Top 10 Australian Men’s LCM 800 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Grant Hacket – 7:38.65 2005
- Ian Thorpe – 7:39.16 2001
- Sam Short – 7:40.39 2023
- Jack McLoughlin – 7:42.51 2021
- Mack Horton – 7:44.02 2015
- Elijah Winnington – 7:45.30 2022
- Kieren Perkins – 7:46.00 1994
- Jordan Harrison – 7:47.38 2013
- Tommy Neill – 7:48.65 2019
- Craig Stevens – 7:48.67 2007
Top 10 Men’s LCM 800 Freestyle Performers Worldwide All-Time
- Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12 2009
- Ous Mellouli (TUN) – 7:35.27 2009
- Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:38.57 2011
- Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:38.65 2005
- Ian Thorpe (AUS) – 7:39.16 2001
- Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:39.27 2019
- Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:39.36 2022
- Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 7:39.63 2022
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 7:40.05 2022
- Sam Short (AUS) – 7:40.39 2023
Australia has a new middle & long distance swimming star.
Greg P is from AUS apparently lol.
but AUS does have 3 in the list anyway. More than any other country.
hahaha. but he has trained with horton at msac
We would be more than happy to take him haha
Excited to see what he does. Distance swimming sure is exciting this year.
1.03 off Finke’s winning time from Worlds last year. And he’s only 19.
Definitely in with a chance for multiple golds in Fukuoka.
He certainly seems to be the ‘real deal’.
Makes me hope that he’s still somehow in the mix for the 4×2, because he could have untapped potential there – and it isn’t obvious that he is well behind 4-5 other guys for that job.
I haven’t checked – how does the 4×2 sit with his other events, schedule-wise in Fukuoka?
There aren’t any clashes – the 1500 (which he will likely qualify for barring any disasters) is on the last day, the 800 is on the 4th day, and the 400 is on the 1st day.
The 4×200 heats and final is 6th day.
But is he any real upgrade ? More likely its “like for like”. Am frankly ambivalent as to whether they use him or not; just don’t see him as any kind of gamechanger.
He would be an upgrade and possibly even “the game changer” in my opinion…..but at what cost to his individual swims??? I doubt he and his coach would risk those individual swims this year 🤷.
Couple of months off 20, but age becomes irrelevant when swimming these sort of times and yes I agree he’s a shot for multiple medals in Fukuoka (including Gold’s) but he certainly won’t have it all his own way. He really hasn’t shown his metal under extreme conditions yet and is still developing the skills and confidence to hold off all comers when the pressure is on, so Fukuoka is going to be the start of this as far as I am concerned. I certainly wish him well in his swims and am hoping for wonderful outcomes for him, he is a bright prospect for Australian distance swimming.