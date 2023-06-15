One Year Out: Three-Day Tickets On Sale For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

The countdown is on for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, as June 15 marks one year until the landmark event that will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With 365 days to go until the competition gets underway, three-day ticket packages are now available for purchase.

The meet will run over nine days, following the new program implemented for Paris 2024, and you can buy tickets for the first three days (June 15-17), the middle three (June 18-20), or the closing three (June 21-23). Ticket packages include prelims and finals sessions.

All-session tickets officially went on sale to the general public on Feb. 1.

Indiana Sports Corp has hosted festivities celebrating being one year away from the competition this week, including Women in Sports & Events (WISE) Indianapolis hosting a panel discussion featuring female Olympians and the women working behind the scenes to produce the 2024 Trials.

There was also a press conference on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium featuring USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey and other sponsors of the event before a youth swimming clinic was held at Broad Ripple Park.

The event is expected to bring in more than $100 million to Indianapolis.

Lucas Oil Stadium will install three temporary pools to run the Trials, with stadium seating for up to 30,000 fans each session.

The Trials will run from June 15-23, 2024.

Information on single-day tickets for the Trials will be available at a later date.

The USA Swimming Foundation is also offering all-inclusive packages and VIP tickets.