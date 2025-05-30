2028 U.S. Olympic Trials Returning To Indianapolis, Report Says

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will be returning to Indianapolis in 2028, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported on Friday.

The report said that an official announcement from USA Swimming and the Indiana Sports Corp. is expected on June 3.

The Trials are tentatively planned to run for nine days in mid-June at Lucas Oil Stadium, mirroring the schedule of the 2024 Trials, which were held from June 15 -23.

Indianapolis is also slated to host next week’s U.S. National Championships, which will be held at the Indiana University Natatorium.

After being held in Omaha for four straight editions from 2008 until 2021, Indianapolis successfully hosted the 2024 Olympic Trials, with a reported 285,000 people attending the 17 sessions, including a single-session high and all-time record of 22,209 during Day 5 finals.

Lucas Oil Stadium’s capacity during NFL games is 70,000, but only approximately 30,000 seats were made available during the Trials.

The 2024 competition featured a pair of world records, with Gretchen Walsh setting a new all-time mark in the women’s 100 fly (55.18) on the opening night of racing before Regan Smith took down the record in the women’s 100 back (57.13) later in the meet.

“As a host city, Indianapolis has exceeded our expectations, with the most tickets we’ve ever sold for an event,” Tim Hinchey, USA Swimming’s former CEO, said in a June 2024 statement. “This overwhelming support is a testament to the growing popularity of the top Olympic sport and a promising sign for its growth.”

Hinchey was let go by USA Swimming in late August 2024, and the organization has yet to name a replacement after the initial hire, Chrissi Rawak, withdrew from the position shortly after being named the new CEO.

The 2028 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, the first time the U.S. has hosted the Summer Olympics since Atlanta in 1996.