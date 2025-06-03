2025 U.S. World Trials: Grimes One of Two Top 8 Seeds to Drop Events (Day 1 Prelim Scratches)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In a condensed five-day meet, scratches were bound to happen, with swimmers and coaches looking to optimize their abilities so that they could be at their best. The highest-profile name to drop an event before the meet starts is Katie Grimes.

A two-time Olympian, Grimes, who just wrapped up her first year at Virginia, has dropped the first event of the meet, the women’s 200 fly, where she was the 8th seed with a time of 2:09.89. It appears Grimes will be looking to earn a berth to Singapore in the 800 free, where she is the 10th seed (8:40.47). As it is an eight-lane course and a timed final, she will be swimming in the 2nd to last heat of the event, meaning she will swim in the afternoon session, which starts at 4:17 pm.

While the schedule is different from Trials, it is a bit of an interesting move, as last year she dropped the 800 free in favor of her 200 back final.

The other top-eight seed dropping their event is teen phenom Luka Mijatovic. The 16-year-old was the 8th seed in the men’s 1500, with a time of 15:15.95 from his 4th place finish at Junior Pan Pacs last summer. Mijatovic has no other events today but is also entered in the 200/400/800 free and 400 IM. He is also the 8th seed in the 400 and 800 freestyles. Taking his place in the final heat is 9th seed Levi Sandidge. The Kentucky Wildcat finished 9th last year with a time of 15:17.57.

2024 Olympian Katharine Berkoff has pared down her schedule, dropping the 100 free, where she was the 34th seed. The NC State product is the top seed in the 50 back, the 2nd seed in the 100 back, the 20th seed in the 200 back, and the 26th seed in the 50 free.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Women’s 200 Butterfly

# 8 Katie Grimes (Cavalier Aquatics) – 2:09.89

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Women’s 100 Freestyle

# 34 Katharine Berkoff (Wolfpack Elite) – 55.70

(Wolfpack Elite) – 55.70 # 38 Teagan O’Dell (Pleasanton Seahawks) – 55.83

(Pleasanton Seahawks) – 55.83 #52 Zara Zallen (U. of Missouri) – 47.87 Y

Men’s 100 Freestyle

#

Women’s 800 Freestyle

# 35 Lilly Reader (North Carolina) – 9:47.41

Men’s 1500 Freestyle