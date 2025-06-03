2025 US Summer Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Preview

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Prelims Event Lineup

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 fly

Women’s 100 free

Men’s 100 free

Women’s 800 free

Men’s 1500 free

The 200 butterfly will kick of US Summer Nationals in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning. 2024 Olympic silver medalist in the event Regan Smith is the top seed with a 2:03.84, a time that she swam in Paris to set the American Record. Smith also is the US Open Record holder as she swam a 2:03.87 in June 2023 while at Arizona State during the Sun Devil Open.

Behind Smith is Alex Shackell, who also made the Olympic final in the event last summer as she was 6th in a 2:07.73. She enters with a 2:06.10, a time that she swam at US Olympic Trials last summer to earn her spot to Paris in the event. Fellow teenager Audrey Derivaux is the #4 seed with a 2:07.70 but has been as fast as a 2:06.43, a time that she swam a month ago at the Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale. Lindsay Looney is the #3 seed with a 2:07.03 and made the 2023 Worlds roster for the US in the event.

Olympian Luca Urlando is the top seed on the men’s side by over two seconds as he leads with a 1:52.37. He swam that lifetime best in April at the Pro Series stop in Sacramento. Urlando won the NCAA title in the SCY version of the event this past March and was 2nd in the event at US Trials last summer in a 1:55.08. He missed semifinals in Paris in a 1:56.18.

Thomas Heilman was the other Olympian in the event last summer and made semifinals finishing 10th in a 1:54.87. He has been as fast as 1:53.82, a time that he swam for 4th at 2023 Worlds, just missing the podium by 0.16 seconds. Carson Foster is the #5 seed in the event but notably did not swim the event at 2024 Olympic Trials. He made the US roster in 2023 finishing 6th at Worlds in a 1:54.74. His lifetime best stands from 2022 at a 1:53.67.

Torri Huske is the top seed in the 100 free with a 52.29 that she swam to win silver in the event in Paris. Huske is one of three 52-point entries as Kate Douglass is the #2 seed with a 52.56 and Gretchen Walsh is the #3 seed with a 52.90. Walsh’s entry time notably came from a month ago as she swam a lifetime best at the Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale.

Simone Manuel is the #4 seed with a 53.09 but has a lifetime best of a 52.04 from 2019. Also in the 53-point range is teenager Rylee Erisman who swam a 53.75 last summer at Junior Pan Pacs. The final 53-point entry is Beata Nelson with a 53.92.

Jack Alexy leads the men’s 100 free with a 47.08. Notably absent from the race and meet is Caeleb Dressel. Alexy swam the race individually in Paris, finishing 7th in a 47.96. Chris Guiliano was 8th in the final in Paris and is the #2 seed in a 47.25. Also entered in the 47-point range is Destin Lasco (47.90) and Matt King (47.94). Lasco just missed making Paris last summer as he was 7th in the event in a 48.14 but has been as fast as a 47.87.

Katie Ledecky swam to a personal best 8:04.12 in the 800 free in Fort Lauderdale, setting a World Record in the process. She enters as the top seed in the event by over 18 seconds as Jillian Cox is the #2 seed with a 8:22.97 entry time. Cox missed the Olympics last summer as Paige Madden secured the second spot behind Ledecky but Madden is absent from the competition this week.

After setting a World Record in the 1500 freestyle, Bobby Finke is the top seed in the 1500 freestyle with a 14:30.67. He is the top seed by over 20 seconds as David Johnston is entered with a 14:52.74. The two are the only entries below the 15 minute mark as Luke Ellis is the #3 seed with a 15:00.24.