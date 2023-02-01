2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Tickets For The Public Now On Sale

Tickets to the general public have officially go on sale for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

USA Swimming confirmed that all-session tickets went on sale on Feb. 1, exactly 500 days out from the start of the competition in June 2024.

The Trials will run from June 15-23, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

There will be a total of 17 sessions (eight prelims, nine finals) at the 2024 Olympic Trials, an uptick compared to the usual 15 after Paris 2024 unveiled a new nine-day swimming schedule earlier this year.

Three-day ticket packages and group sales will be offered to the public starting June 15, 2023, while information on single-day and single-session tickets will be available at a later date, USA Swimming said.

Members of the U.S. National Team, their families and coaches were given early access to all-session tickets on Nov. 28, and on Dec. 1, USA Swimming, U.S. Masters Swimming and Indiana Sports Corps members were given access.

USA Swimming’s announcement Wednesday also noted that the capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium will be 32,000, marking the largest crowd ever for an indoor swim meet, surpassing the 25,000 that attended the 1936 Olympics in Berlin (according to the International Swimming Hall of Fame).

“The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming will be an experience unlike any before hosted on American soil,” USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey III said.

“This will be the fastest, largest, most exciting showcase of the best athletes in America. We are thrilled to partner with Indianapolis to provide extensive fan experiences outside Lucas Oil Stadium with the Toyota AquaZone, USA Swimming Live on Georgia Street, and USA Swimming House presented by OneAmerica. The close proximity of downtown hotels, the incredible hospitality of local businesses, and the unwavering spirit of the hundreds of volunteers helping us host Trials will make this the ultimate celebration of our sport.”

Next year’s Trials will mark the 100-year anniversary of Indianapolis hosting the 1924 U.S. Olympic Trials before to the Olympic Games in Paris.

“In Indianapolis, we are known for hosting major sporting events, and the innovation we’ve been able to dream up with USA Swimming to host these Trials in Lucas Oil Stadium makes this a must-see event,” Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty said.

“With the location and accessibility of Indy, swimming fans and families will get the chance to experience history, and our community could not be more excited for this opportunity.”

The USA Swimming Foundation is also offering all-inclusive packages and VIP tickets.