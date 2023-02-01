Norm Wright No Longer Listed As NOVA of Virginia Head Coach

NOVA of Virginia Aquatics Inc., one of the top swim clubs in the United States, appears to be moving on from head coach Norm Wright.

Wright is no longer listed as the head coach on the team’s website, and age group development coach David Schreck is now listed as the interim head coach.

SwimSwam has reached out to both the club and Wright but has not received a response as of publication.

According to a source, Wright left the team on Tuesday after coming to a “mutual agreement” with the board. It’s worth noting that according to the team website, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the club presidency changed hands from David Fellowes to Katie Harrington.

Wright joined NOVA of Virginia in June of 2019 as an associate head coach, and worked alongside former head coach Geoff Brown for the remainder of the 2019-20 season before taking the reins as head coach in the fall of 2020 (a move that was scheduled at the time of his hiring).

NOVA of Virginia has long been one of the country’s top clubs, and in the fall of 2022, the team was recognized as one of 10 USA Swimming “Podium Clubs” for 2023, meaning they achieved Gold Medal status for at least four consecutive years.

In 2022, the club ranked seventh nationwide in the USA Swimming Club Excellence Rankings.

Prior to his time at NOVA, Wright spent four years as the head coach and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Clippers, leading the club to its first-ever Club Excellence Gold Medal Ranking while guiding Mariah Denigan to successful performances at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships and World Junior Open Water Championships.

Wright was also tabbed as one of two U.S. coaches for the 2022 World Junior Open Water Championships, having put Nathan Szobota on the roster.

Prior to his time with the Clippers, Wright coached the Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club (SMAC) from 2010 until 2015, and he also had a short stint as an assistant coach at Georgetown University during the 2009-10 season.

Schreck has been with NOVA for nearly 25 years, joining the club in 1998 on a part-time basis before taking over the age group program full-time in 1999.