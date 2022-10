SwimMAC Carolina Tops USA Swimming’s 2022-2023 Club Excellence Rankings

SwimMAC Carolina has taken over the number one spot in USA Swimming’s 2022-2023 Club Excellence Rankings, surpassing last year’s top club, the TAC Titans.

USA Swimming announced Thursday the 200 clubs that will be recognized as Gold, Silver or Bronze medal clubs in the program, which “recognizes the organization’s highest-performing clubs in the development of athletes ages 18 years and younger on an annual basis.”

SwimMAC, which ranked third last year behind the Titans and Nation’s Capital, claims the top spot with 75,588 points, well clear of the TAC Titans (63,076).

The definition of 𝙀𝙓𝘾𝙀𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙉𝘾𝙀 🤝 Your 2022-2023 Club Excellence recipients » https://t.co/7UEJAtIQaA pic.twitter.com/01BbwNtaeW — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) October 27, 2022

Leading the way for SwimMAC was 2021 U.S. Open champion and top-ranked recruit Baylor Nelson, along with fellow Junior National team member Norvin Clontz. Clontz had the highest-scoring swim for the club with his 3:50.82 performance in the 400 free (1,734 points).

Other top age group swimmers that contributed to SwimMAC’s number one ranking include Junior Pan Pac team members Ben Delmar and Matthew Lucky.

The Sandpipers of Nevada rank third with 44,189 points, while Nation’s Capital Swim Club, which had an eight-year run as the top team in the nation before dropping to second last year, was fourth (43,194). Rounding out the top five was Carmel Swim Club (41,539).

The Point System Explained

USA Swimming member clubs earn points based off athlete performance scores. Each team’s ranking score is based on the FINA Points Table, a power point rating system that assigns point values to individual swimming performances based on the Gold, Silver or Bronze time standard. All program requirements, including time standards, can be viewed here. -USA Swimming

The primary objectives of the program are as follows:

The development of strong, well-rounded age group and senior swimming programs that produce elite 18 & under athletes

Resources to motivate and assist USA Swimming member clubs to achieve the highest athlete performance ideals

Grant funding

The USA Swimming club development system as an integral part in achieving excellence in the sport

2022 USA SWIMMING GOLD MEDAL CLUBS

Rank Club LSC Points 1 SwimMAC Carolina NC 75,588 2 TAC Titans NC 63,076 3 Sandpipers of Nevada CA 44,189 4 Nation’s Capital Swim Club PV 43,194 5 Carmel Swim Club IN 41,539 6 Bolles School Sharks FL 38,906 7 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc VA 31,983 8 Dynamo Swim Club GA 31,271 9 Elmbrook Swim Club WI 30,273 10 Lakeside Aquatic Club NT 30,079 11 Sarasota Sharks FL 28,997 12 Irvine Novaquatics CA 28,471 13 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA VA 27,870 14 Lakeside Swim Team KY 26,512 15 Aquajets Swim Team MN 25,852 16 Scarlet Aquatics NJ 25,759 17 Long Island Aquatic Club MR 25,469 18 SwimAtlanta GA 25,296 19 Mason Manta Rays OH 24,592 20 Jersey Wahoos MA 24,429

Click here to view the complete 2023 Club Excellence Program results.

Two clubs reached Gold Medal status for the first time.

Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA ranks 14th with 27,860 points, and Scarlet Aquatics sits 16th with 25,759 points. Last year, both clubs earned Silver Medal status.

Junior Pan Pac champion Thomas Heilman was a standout for Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA last season, while U.S. Junior gold medalist Chloe Kim was among the top performers for Scarlet Aquatics.

A total of 19 clubs reached Silver Medal status for the first time, and 32 total teams were inducted into the program for the first time in club history.

Florida Swimming was once again the leading Local Swimming Committee (LSC) with 12 clubs recognized, having also had the most last year with 14.

USA Swimming also honored 10 clubs as 2023 Podium Clubs, earned by obtaining Gold Medal Status for four straight years. Among the 10 clubs, the TAC Titans earned Podium Club status for the first time.

2023 PODIUM CLUBS

SwimMAC Carolina

TAC Titans

Sandpipers of Nevada

Nation’s Capital Swim Club

Carmel Swim Club

Dynamo Swim Club

NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc.

Lakeside Swim Team

Long Island Aquatic Club

SwimAtlanta

You can find the Silver and Bronze medal clubs below:

2023 SILVER MEDAL CLUBS

Club Season Points CLUB WOLVERINE (MI) 24,214 LONGHORN AQUATICS (ST) 23,265 ROSE BOWL AQUATICS (CA) 23,217 COR SWIMMING (NT) 23,178 NITRO SWIMMING (ST) 22,137 MISSION VIEJO NADADORES (CA) 20,141 ALAMO AREA AQUATIC ASSOCIATION (ST) 19,559 TIDE SWIMMING (VA) 18,457 GERMANTOWN ACADEMY AQUATIC CLUB (MA) 18,369 PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS (PC) 18,291 COMMONWEALTH SWIMMING (NE) 18,273 SUBURBAN SEAHAWKS CLUB (MA) 17,391 GREATER SOMERSET COUNTY YMCA STORM (NJ) 17,168 FISHERS AREA SWIMMING TIGERS (IN) 16,767 BADGER SWIM CLUB, INC. (MR) 16,219 ARLINGTON AQUATIC CLUB (PV) 15,760 ROCKVILLE MONTGOMERY SWIM CLUB (PV) 15,141 BLUEFISH SWIM CLUB (NE) 15,036 METROPLEX AQUATICS (NT) 14,958 BELLEVUE CLUB SWIM TEAM (PN) 14,506 UNIV. OF DENVER HILLTOPPERS (CO) 14,429 KENTUCKY AQUATICS (KY) 14,136 NEW ALBANY AQUATIC CLUB (OH) 13,888 EVOLUTION RACING CLUB (CA) 13,594 CHELSEA PIERS AQUATIC CLUB (CT) 13,408 EAGLE AQUATICS (FG) 13,024 CROW CANYON COUNTRY CLUB SHARKS (PC) 12,903 CHATTAHOOCHEE GOLD SWIM CLUB (GA) 12,001 COAST GUARD BLUE DOLPHINS (VA) 11,945 NASA WILDCAT AQUATICS (IL) 11,406 GOLD MEDAL SWIM CLUB (AZ) 11,400 NORTH BALTIMORE AQUATIC CLUB (MD) 11,295 EMPIRE KC SWIM CLUB (MV) 11,237 ACADEMY BULLETS SWIM CLUB (IL) 10,944 DART SWIMMING (SN) 10,611 DUBLIN COMMUNITY SWIM TEAM (OH) 10,518 NORTH TEXAS NADADORES (NT) 10,482 SIERRA MARLINS SWIM TEAM (SN) 10,290 TAMPA BAY AQUATIC CLUB (FL) 10,107 SEATTLE METROPOLITAN AQUATIC CLUB (PN) 10,096 TSUNAMI SWIM TEAM OF K.C. (MV) 9,737 MANSFIELD AQUATIC CLUB (NT) 9,709 PIKES PEAK ATHLETICS (CO) 9,564 FOOTHILLS SWIM TEAM (CO) 9,543 TUALATIN HILLS SWIM CLUB (OR) 9,446 ZIONSVILLE SWIM CLUB (IN) 9,387 SWIM NEPTUNE (AZ) 9,323 TEAM GREENVILLE (SC) 9,172 LAKE OSWEGO SWIM CLUB (OR) 9,136 NORTH CAROLINA AQUATIC CLUB (NC) 9,025 TEXAS FORD AQUATICS (NT) 8,993 PATRIOT AQUATIC CLUB (IL) 8,884 CYPRESS FAIRBANKS SWIM CLUB (GU) 8,875 IRISH AQUATICS (IN) 8,722 BAYLOR SWIM CLUB (SE) 8,687 FORT COLLINS AREA SWIM TEAM (CO) 8,663 SOCAL AQUATICS ASSOCIATION (CA) 8,482 NORTH BAY AQUATICS (PC) 8,254 LOVELAND SWIM CLUB (CO) 8,188 OLYMPUS AQUATICS (UT) 8,020 INSPIRE SWIM TEAM (MW) 7,942 LA MIRADA ARMADA (CA) 7,877 KING AQUATIC CLUB (PN) 7,785 FOX VALLEY PARK DISTRICT RIPTIDES (IL) 7,694 Y-SPARTAQUATICS SWIM CLUB (SC) 7,663 FLOOD AQUATICS SWIM TEAM (FG) 7,355 EAST CAROLINA AQUATICS (NC) 7,185 EDINA SWIM CLUB (MN) 7,080 NEW WAVE SWIM TEAM (NC) 7,021 CHICAGO WOLFPACK AQUATIC CLUB (IL) 6,969 MID WISCONSIN WAVE MAKERS (WI) 6,902 SCHROEDER YMCA SWIM TEAM (WI) 6,892 SPARTAN AQUATIC CLUB (GA) 6,861 YMCA OF CUMBERLAND (MD) 6,838 PASEO AQUATICS SWIM TEAM (CA) 6,714 INDIANA SWIM CLUB (IN) 6,639 AMES CYCLONE AQUATICS CLUB (IA) 6,501 LIVERMORE AQUA COWBOYS (PC) 6,396 WESTERN YMCA WAHOOS (MA) 6,380 LAKE COUNTRY SWIM TEAM 6,328

2023 BRONZE MEDAL CLUBS