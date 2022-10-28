What Happens When You Put an 18.2 Sprinter in the 500 Free?

Cal Men Def. Pacific

October 28, 2022

Berkeley, California

Short Course Yards (25 yards), dual meet

Team Scores: Cal M 179.5-Pacific 88.5 (Exhibition Aided)



What happens when you put one of the country’s best 50 freestylers in the 500 free at a dual meet?

The most chaotic splitting you’ve ever seen.

The Cal Golden Bears welcomed NorCal neighbors University of Pacific in for a men’s-only dual meet on Thursday. Cal, the defending NCAA Champions, dominated the racing, winning all 14 events contested (though exhibitions late in the meet tamped down their scoring artificially).

With Cal’s stars swimming mostly secondary or even tertiary events at the meet, there were some more-fascinating-than-normal results to come out ot the competition.

The best among that was a 4:39.13 by Bjorn Seeliger in the 500 yard freestyle. Seeliger is the second-fastest 50 yard freestyler in history and one of the front-runners to win NCAA titles in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles this season, but for the first time in his collegiate career on Thursday he swam a race longer than 200 yards.

Seeliger was an okay middle-distance swimmer early in his career. In 2017, at 16-years old, he swam 4:14 in the 400 free in long course; in 2020, he swam 1:53 in the 200 free in long course.

But his 500 free splitting on Thursday was indicative of someone who might be a bit rusty in their pacing of these longer freestyles.

He was out in 50.17, two seconds better than the rest of the field. That lead would not last though, as he ultimately finished 11 seconds behind teammate Jack Meehan, a proper distance swimmer. Here’s what the splits comparison look like:

Meehan Seeliger 100 52.13 50.17 200 54.59 56.12 300 54.98 59.36 400 54.43 59.98 500 51.89 53.5 Final Time 4:28.04 4:39.13

And here’s a simulation of the race that helps you feel what Dave Durden probably felt watching this swim:

Seeliger only swam two races on the day: he led off Cal’s 200 medley relay with a split of 21.22, and after the 500 free he was done.

That medley relay featured Jacob Sunderland on breaststroke (24.62), Liam Bell on fly (20.77), and Jack Alexy on free (19.58).

Bell on the fly leg was rather notable as he was 3rd at the NCAA Championships last year in the 100 breaststroke. In fact, his lifetime best in the 100 breast (50.50) is faster than his lifetime best in the 100 fly (51.24). The fact that he was able to split 20.77 on the medley relay shows an extra gear of athleticism and might give head coach Dave Durden some real pause in this year’s championship season. While his 22.71 breaststroke split was 2nd at NCAAs last year, his 20.77 fly split at this point of the year is among the best in the country so far.

Bell later swam 48.83 in the 100 backstroke for 2nd place, his first swim under 50 seconds. All-American butterflier Gabriel Jett won that race in 46.95, which is a new best time by about a second. Jett later won the 400 IM in 3:54.29.

Last season, Jett’s championship events were the 200 fly (primary), 200 free, and 500 free. His 46-second 100 back, though, makes that event at least worth considering to replace one of those races this season.

Other off events included NCAA 200 backstroke champion Destin Lasco swimming the 200 breaststroke in 1:58.24, which is a new best time. He last swam the 200 breaststroke in January 2022, swimming 2:00, and before that he hadn’t swum it since he was 12-years old.

Lasco was the NCAA runner-up last year in the 200 IM, so that race isn’t totally outside of his comfort zone. In fact, even in a final with great breaststrokers like Carson Foster, Leon Marchand, and the Foster brothers, it was Lasco who had the fastest breaststroke split at 27.98.

Lasco also swam the 200 free, winning in 1:35.61.

Cal’s next meet will be its annual Triple Distance against Stanford on November 4, where each swimmer races three distances of their specialty discipline, with the best cumulative time winning. After that, they head into invite season, with divers heading to the Trojan Diving Invitational from November 11-13, and the swimmers heading to the Minnesota Invitational November 30-December 2.

The Pacific men race next weekend at CSU Bakersfield at home.

