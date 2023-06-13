Bob Bowman on Marchand: “He hasn’t shaved and he’s about 50% prepared”

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Video courtesy of Anne Lepesant.

After Leon Marchand‘s 2nd French national title in as many days, his coach Bob Bowman spoke with the media about his pupil’s progress. Bowman had a lot of insight to offer on a myriad of topics.

200 Free: “This is probably the event that you need the most experience to swim. When Michael was swimming it, I had him swim it every meet. It took him 2 years to be able to do a really good one. Leon has only swum it 4 or 5 times, so he’s getting better and that’s the first time he’s swam it really well. ”

200 Breast: “I thought the timing of his arms and his head at the very end was slightly off… He was very good for about 170, the last 30 meters it got off a little bit. I’m very happy with that, you know he hasn’t shaved and he’s about 50% prepared, so, he’s doing well.”

Preparation for Trials: “He trained very well at altitude and he always does well after that. I’m very happy because he’s not fully prepared for this and he’s got much more he can do in every event. The lactate readings that we have here indicate that he’s not fully (rested), which is very good, but he’s fit, you can see that.”

Coaching the US Team and Leon: “It’s not like I can’t talk to him and I hardly coach him at the meets anyway… I have permission to coach my swimmers to be as fast as they can be. So, if they beat an American swimmer, the Americans should step up. And same the other way around. If Leon can’t beat them, he needs to step up.”