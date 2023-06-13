New York Loses Its 5th NCAA Swimming Program This Year as Utica University Makes Cuts

Utica University (recently renamed from Utica College) has announced that it will cut their swimming and diving program. The university becomes the fifth New York school to lose their NCAA Swimming and Diving program in 2023.

Medaille University, Cazenovia College, Buffalo State, and St. Francis are the other schools losing their programs. Medaille and Cazenovia have shut down entirely, citing enrollment challenges. All these program were Division III, except St. Francis which was Division I.

Both the Pioneer men and women’s teams finished in fourth at the Empire 8 Championships. Both teams also had winning dual meet records, with the women going 8-6 and the men 8-5. Utica faced both Medaille and Cazenovia in dual meet action this season, winning both meets. Additionally, Medaille was also a member of the Empire 8.

During the 2022-23 season, the school sponsored 12 men’s sports and 15 women’s. Nine women were on the swim and dive team; eight swimmers and one diver. Five men competed for the Pioneers last season. While those numbers are better than Medaille’s (which had 4 women, 3 men), they reflect the same theme of ongoing issues with roster size. With nationwide higher education numbers falling, a number of colleges and universities around the country face similar problems, especially private schools like Utica.

Erin Knight served as the program’s head coach for 14 years. She’s also the women’s water polo coach. Courtney Kennedy, a Utica alum and member of both the swimming and water polo teams, worked as the assistant coach for the last two seasons.

This year, Utica University has announced cuts outside the athletics department as well. In January, the school’s Board of Trustees announced they were planning to cut 15 majors with low enrollment. After significant backlash which included university faculty censuring the Board, that number was reduced to 13, as the plan was revised to keep the chemistry and physics programs. International Studies, Spanish, PR and Marketing, and Philosophy were among the cut majors.

In February, Utica University also announced that Dr. Todd Pfannestiel, the current provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will take over for Dr. Laura Casamento as President on August 1st, 2023.

In 2021, the university had 2,810 students enrolled.