NYU Gains Commitment From Freestyler Basar Butun (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Basar Butun has announced his decision to continue his academic and athletic career at New York University (NYU) this upcoming fall. Butun is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, where he recently graduated from the Bolles School.

Butun trains and competes year-round with the Bolles School Sharks. He swims a range of events, including sprint to mid-distance freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke. He recently wrapped up his short course season at the Florida Senior Championships, where he posted his highest at 16th in the 200 freestyle (1:42.78).

In February, Butun also raced at Speedo Sectionals in Orlando where he finished as high as 43rd in the 100m freestyle (55.52). He also competed in the 50m free (25.60) and 200m free (2:03.64), earning 59th and 72nd, respectively. In the 100m fly, Butun was just a few tenths shy of his personal best, as he stopped the clock at 59.76 to place 44th.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.23

100 free – 46.57

200 free – 1:41.98

100 back – 51.17

100 fly – 50.50

NYU is a Divsion III program that competes in the University Athletic Association (UAA). The squad is led by head coach Trevor Miele, who has completed his 11th season at the helm of the program. The men took 5th out of eight teams at this year’s conference meet.

Leading the team in the 200 freestyle this season was sophomore Nathaniel Yeoh, who posted a season-best time of 1:37.79. Joining him under 1:40 was Connor Vincent (1:38.58) and Tyler Walters (1:39.63), both of whom will also still be on campus when Butun arrives his upcoming fall. Butun would have been 7th on the team this year in the event, meaning he will be joining an already deep mid-distance freestyle group.

NYU has put together a large class of 2027, including Emmett Ralston, Matthew Wang, Kevin Wu, Nick Scruton, Victor Derani, Pierce Downs, Kyle Bitz, Ryan Sen, Greg Wehbe, and Diego Rangel.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.