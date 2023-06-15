2023 French Championships Day 5 Prelims: Terebo Drops 1+ Seconds In 200 Back

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered the penultimate day of competition at the 2023 French Elite Championships as swimmers continue to vie for spots on the nation’s World Championships roster.

We reported how Florent Manaudou already laid a heavy marker down in the men’s 50m freestyle, logging a time of 21.56 this morning. That checked in as his quickest outing since the 2020 Olympic Games, taking over the top spot in the season’s world rankings in the process.

Superstar Leon Marchand was also in the pool in his bid to rack up a 5th event for Fukuoka. The Arizona State University swimmer already nabbed QT’s across the 200m breast, 200m free, 200m IM and 200m fly but staked his claim on the 400m IM as well.

Marchand comfortably touched in 4:16.01 to easily land lane 4 for tonight’s 400m IM final. His season-best of 4:07.80 already renders him ranked #1 in the world and sits well beneath the FFN-mandated selection standard of 4:13.76.

Last night’s 100m freestyle champion Marie Wattel snagged the 2nd seed in the women’s 50m fly this morning. She registered a time of 26.72 while Melanie Henique claimed the top spot in 25.68.

Henique’s outing already sits just .01 off her season-best of 25.67 notched at the Barcelona stop of this year’s Mare Nostrum Tour.

Of note, Beryl Gastaldello was entered in this 50m fly event but wound up no-showing.

Emma Terebo nabbed the sole time under 2:10 this morning in the women’s 200m backstroke prelim. Terebo clocked 2:09.49 with the next-closest swimmer represented by Bertille Cousson‘s outing of 2:13.16.

24-year-old Terebo’s result crushed her previous best-ever time of 2:11.16 from last year’s European Championships where she placed 9th overall.

In fact, Terebo’s effort renders her France’s 4th fastest performer in history and the quickest since 2009.

Top French Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performers All-Time