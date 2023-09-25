St. Bonaventure Secures Commitment from Greensboro YMCA’s Johnny Edwards

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Johnny Edwards, an incoming college freshman from Colfax, North Carolina, will attend St. Bonaventure University in New York for the 2023-24 season. Edwards is a Futures qualifier in the 200 fly, 200 free, and 500 free.

Edwards swims year round for Greensboro YMCA, and recently graduated from Southwest Guilford High School.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to St Bonaventure University. I’d like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for all the work they did to get me to this point. I can’t wait to see where this program goes, and I am proud to a part of its future. Go Bonnies!!”

At the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Championships, Edwards placed 13th swimming in the ‘B’ final of the 500 free, taking home a new personal best of 4:35.08. That same day, Edwards swam the third leg of Greensboro YMCA’s 800 free relay, earning silver in the event. Edwards also competed in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 free.

Edwards represented Southwest Guilford High School at the North Carolina 4A Central Regional Championships in February, where he punched his ticket to the State Championships in both the 200 and 500 freestyles.

At the 2023 North Carolina 4A High School State Championships, Edwards finished 19th in the 200 free and 20th in the 500 free.

Top Times (SCY):

200 free – 1:41.12

500 free – 4:35.08

200 fly – 1:53.40

200 IM – 1:57.67

St. Bonaventure competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Last season at the 2023 A10 Championships, St. Bonaventure finished 6th of 8 teams on the men’s side.

Junior swimmer Maxwell Murray was a standout performer for the Bonnies at this year’s A10 Championships, earning top-8 finishes in all three of his individual events. In the 500 free final, Murray touched 2nd in 4:22.92, finishing just shy of the NCAA ‘B’ standard of 4:22.35.

Edwards’ best 200 fly time would have put him in scoring position for St. Bonaventure at A10s this year (16th). His 200 and 500 freestyles are both currently just outside of scoring position for the A10 Conference Championships.

Edwards is the latest addition to a 2023 St. Bonaventure men’s recruiting class including Aiden Hall, Andrew Ketler, Brett Padfield, Kevyn Collazo Torres, Carlos Hidalgo, and Paul Wissel.

Hidalgo is a Winter Juniors and US Open qualifier, as well as a YMCA National Champion in the 50m free. He should be a key addition to St. Bonaventure’s relays this upcoming season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.