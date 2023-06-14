Kaylee McKeown Rips 57.50 100 Backstroke For #3 Performance In History (Video)

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 2023 Australian World Championship Trials nearly saw a new World Record go down at the hands of 21-year-old Kaylee McKeown.

While competing in the women’s 100m backstroke, the Olympic champion from Griffith University ripped a winning effort of 57.50 to fall just .05 shy of her own best-ever performance and current WR time of 57.45.

McKeown opened in 28.27 and closed in 29.23 to get to the wall first and easily qualify for Fukuoka. Fellow Olympian Mollie O’Callaghan snagged silver in 58.42, matching her own best-ever, while Iona Anderson rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.05.

After the race, McKeown said ‘it was nice’ and merely saw the production as a stepping stone to getting to next month’s World Championships.

Kaylee McKeown just posted the fastest time of the season, with an insane time of 57.50 in the women’s 100m backstroke final! 🥇 Kaylee McKeown – 57.50

🥈 Mollie O’Callaghan – 58.42

🥉 Iona Anderson – 1:00:05 pic.twitter.com/hE4ScQyxCA — Swimming Australia (@SwimmingAUS) June 14, 2023

Tonight’s performance checks in as the 3rd fastest in history and she now owns 4 of the top 10 100m back outings ever produced.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke Performances in History

Below is a comparison of splits for McKeown’s top 3 career-best performances.

McKeown’s 57.45 WR McKeown’s 57.47 Olympic Record McKeown’s 57.50 28.10 28.20 28.27 29.35 29.27 29.23

McKeown now ranks #1 in the world while O’Callaghan inserts herself into slot #3 on the season.