Kaylee McKeown Rips 57.50 100 Backstroke For #3 Performance In History (Video)

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 2023 Australian World Championship Trials nearly saw a new World Record go down at the hands of 21-year-old Kaylee McKeown.

While competing in the women’s 100m backstroke, the Olympic champion from Griffith University ripped a winning effort of 57.50 to fall just .05 shy of her own best-ever performance and current WR time of 57.45.

McKeown opened in 28.27 and closed in 29.23 to get to the wall first and easily qualify for Fukuoka. Fellow Olympian Mollie O’Callaghan snagged silver in 58.42, matching her own best-ever, while Iona Anderson rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.05.

After the race, McKeown said ‘it was nice’ and merely saw the production as a stepping stone to getting to next month’s World Championships.

Tonight’s performance checks in as the 3rd fastest in history and she now owns 4 of the top 10 100m back outings ever produced.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 100 Backstroke Performances in History

  1. 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2021
  2. 57.47 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2021
  3. 57.50 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
  4. 57.57 – Regan Smith (USA), 2019
  5. 57.63 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2021
  6. 57.64 – Regan Smith (USA), 2021
  7. 57.65 – Regan Smith (USA), 2022
  8. 57.70 – Kylie Masse (CAN), 2021
  9. 57.72 – Kylie Masse (CAN), 2021
  10. 57.75 – Regan Smith (USA), 2022

Below is a comparison of splits for McKeown’s top 3 career-best performances.

McKeown’s 57.45 WR McKeown’s 57.47 Olympic Record McKeown’s 57.50
28.10 28.20 28.27
29.35 29.27 29.23

McKeown now ranks #1 in the world while O’Callaghan inserts herself into slot #3 on the season.

2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Back

KayleeAUS
McKeown
06/14
57.50
2Regan
Smith		USA57.8306/03
3Mollie
O'Callaghan		AUS58.4206/14
4Ingrid
Wilm		CAN58.8003/28
5Katharine
Berkoff		USA58.8304/14
View Top 26»

Andy
51 minutes ago

How fast has Kylie Masse been this season? Weird not seeing her up there. In any case, MOC has consistently been swimming 58 mid. If she fixed her turns she would be approaching the 58 barrier

Sub13
Reply to  Andy
35 minutes ago

59.00. 7th for the season

jonathankkh
1 hour ago

Her splits have always been so consistent. It is hard to see anyone beating her without being able to swim a
29 low on the second 50 and she may well be the first to swim a sub 29 too.

tashswam
1 hour ago

Ripper swim

