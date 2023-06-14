Kai Taylor Takes Advantage Of Kyle Chalmers Absence In 200 Free At Aussie Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers may have been the top-seeded swimmer out of the heats of the men’s 200m free on day two of the Australian World Championship Trials but it was 19-year-old Kai Taylor who ultimately wound up with the gold.

24-year-old Chalmers produced a morning swim of 1:46.97 to log the sole sub-1:47 outing of the morning heats and grab the top seed. However, Chalmers dropped the final, which meant 9th-seeded Taylor (1:48.37) sneaked into lane 8 for the main event in Melbourne.

And Taylor took full advantage, with the Dean Boxall-trained emerging star embracing his outside smoke status by winning the final in a time of 1:46.25.

Taylor attacked the race, leading from start to finish, opening in 51.56 and closing in 54.69. His time tonight sliced .40 off his best-ever performance of 1:46.65 which rendered him the Aussie national champion last April.

Tonight Taylor held off a field nipping at his heels, with Alex Graham snagging silver in 1:46.68 and Tommy Neill earning bronze in 1:46.85.

The remainder of the pack included last night’s 400m free silver medalist Elijah Winnington producing 4th place 1:46.85 and 18-year-old Flynn Southam clocking 1:47.11 for 5th. Brendon Smith, the 400m IM Olympic bronze medalist, was 6th in 1:47.20.

Post-race Taylor said, “It feels really good. I was disappointed after this morning. Fortunately, Kyle pulled out. I stayed calm and did my thing.”

Chalmers most likely laid down his marker for a slot on the men’s 4x200m free relay for Fukuoka, an event of which the Marion swimmer has been a part on several world-stage appearances. He was a critical component en route to helping the Aussies earn bronze in Tokyo and gold at both the 2019 World Championships and 2018 Commonwealth Games.