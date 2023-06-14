Aussie Cameron McEvoy Puts Up First Personal Best In 7 Years

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The men’s 50m butterfly was among the events on night two of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials and veteran swimmer Cameron McEvoy stole the spotlight.

Already in the morning heats 29-year-old McEvoy ripped his best-ever 50m fly outing to capture the top seed in a mark of 23.08. That easily surpassed his previous career-quickest of 23.57 notched at the 2016 Australian Championships.

This evening, the Somerville House Aquatics ace sliced off another .01 to ultimately top the podium in a result of 23.07. Shaun Champion settled for silver in 2346 while two-time Olympic relay medalist Matt Temple earned bronze in 23.47.

McEvoy’s swim bodes very well for his 50m freestyle, the event on which he says he is focusing for these Trials. Although he is also entered in the 100m free, McEvoy mentioned post-race that he will be focusing on that particular race next year.

In terms of the 50m free, already this season McEvoy has given us hints of his coming back to form. At the Sydney Open last month, he logged a heats time of 21.85 and a final outing of 21.84 to register the fastest times by any Australian since his own 21.81 put up in the semifinals of the 2017 World Championships. His lifetime best is a 21.44 from 2016.

Swimming Australia has set the World Championships qualifying time at 21.83 which is well within reach if McEvoy can keep up his momentum.