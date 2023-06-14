Maxime Grousset On 47.62 100 Free: “It Was A Really Good Race”

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2023 French Elite Championships saw additional qualifiers for next month’s main event in Fukuoka, including Leon Marchand, Maxime Grousset and Melanie Henique,

Hear what these stars and more had to say after putting up top-tier performances in Rennes.

Leon Marchand – Men’s 200m fly gold medalist (1:55.79)

“It was tough. I wasn’t relaxed enough in the first 100m so I was really struggling in the last 50m. I ride too high, down, I’m not forward enough, so it was a bit tricky. I haven’t worked the 200m butterfly too much this year. It’s a race that you have to master from A to Z if you really want to swim fast. There is bound to be fatigue. At the French championships, there are also a lot of external things, it’s not easy to manage all that. But I’m still happy with my performance yesterday and the day before. Now I will try to recover well and start on the right foot tomorrow. I’m going to try things on the medley races, I’m going to try to have different strategies and I’ll see. I will try to have fun.”

Analia Pigree – Women’s 50m back gold medalist (27.61)

“Yesterday’s 100m backstroke gave me a lot of confidence because I knew I was already qualified for the Worlds. I was calm with the 50m backstroke and I wanted to regain my title of champion of France. It’s done, I’m happy, especially since it was still a good fight. The time is interesting but there are still areas for improvement and I can swim even faster this summer. I won the bronze medal in this event last year and it would be nice to do even better this year.”

Mary-Ambre Moluh – Women’s 50m back silver medalist (27.69)

“OH MY GOD! Yesterday was a complicated day. Missing the qualification by a hundredth, I don’t know if that’s what makes it worse, but it was a blow. I had to quickly get back into it, even if I’m not the type to dwell on the negative and lock myself in my misfortune. I’m on schedule and next year, like this year, it will be a battle between the four of us (with Pauline Mahieu, Analia Pigrée and Emma Terebo). Today, I wasn’t really thinking about the title, I just wanted to qualify.”

Maxime Grousset – Men’s 100m free gold medalist (47.62)

“It was a very good race. I still have a little trouble in the last 15 meters and I think I can still do better in some parts. I’m really happy with the time and I didn’t expect to do that, honestly. Like I said, we don’t set limits. If I’m able to do this today, maybe I could do better in a few weeks. This 100 m was nice with the crowd who carried me a little. I will now focus on my little duel in the 50m freestyle (smile).”

Melanie Henique – Women’s 50m free gold medalist (24.70)

“Ten meters from the finish, I felt it was getting difficult. We had to take it to the end. There are good things going on, but we still have to work. I qualified for the Worlds, that was the goal. We took the basics and changed everything to something faster and smoother. The swims of Sarah (Sjöström) and Pernille (Blume) give me technical points. I am always learning and it pays off.”

Marie Wattel – Women’s 50m free silver medalist (24.73)

“I’m really happy with the time. I’m a little disappointed because I think I’m going ahead towards the end, but I have a bad finish. It’s always painful to lose by two hundredths, but I want to show my coach that I can also do 50m. I would like to do a little more training with Mel’ (Mélanie Henique), but the main thing is I qualified. It’s my second validated qualifying time and I think it can promise a good 100m tomorrow. I have to recover and I hope to be able to create a surprise.”

Damien Joly – Men’s 800m free gold medalist (7:49.41)

“The guys swam a super 400m at the start of the competition. For my part, I swam it to slowly enter the competition. I knew I was fine, but you are never 100% reassured. There was a qualification for the world championships to be sought. If we miss here, our season is over. I think we have a nice field now in the middle distance, it will elevate us to be stronger and stronger until Paris. Tonight, I knew I had to start quickly it had to hold. Logan didn’t stick with me and in my head it was easier. I am happy to keep my title of champion of France and to qualify for the Worlds.”

Pacome Bricout – Men’s 800m free silver medalist (7:50.29)

“I felt good. I saw Logan struggling a bit and it did me good mentally. I finished the last 50m flat out. I managed to touch in front of Logan and I set my best time, I’m happy, that was my goal. I knew I was going to improve on my best time tonight but maybe not that much. I have to go to Euro juniors in a week and a half and I will discuss with Philippe (Lucas) to plan the program for this summer. My goal remains to win a medal at the Euro Juniors. I owe my progress to all the work I do on a daily basis. It pays off and I’m happy with it.”