World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 5 Of French Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, June 11th – Friday, June 16th
- Rennes, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Entries
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Prelims Recap / Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap / Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap / Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap / Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap / Day 5 Finals Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
We concluded the penultimate night of action at the 2023 French Elite Championships, the competition which represents the sole opportunity for swimmers to gain qualification for next month’s World Championships.
The only new name added to the consideration roster on day 5 was Emma Terebo, with the 24-year-old notching a Fukuoka-worthy time in the women’s 200m backstroke.
Terebo clocked another personal best of 2:09.35 to notch her name onto the roster, improving her previous PB entering this meet by over a second en route to gold.
Florent Manaudou claimed the gold in the men’s 50m free, first posting a morning swim of 21.56 before settling on a podium-topping effort of 21.62 this evening. Maxime Grousset also qualified in the event, scoring silver in a mark of 21.78.
Melanie Henique added the women’s 50m fly to her Fukuoka lineup while Leon Marchand also expanded his events by way of a men’s 400m IM victory.
French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 5
- Charlotte Bonnet – women’s 200m IM (2:10.64)
- Fantine Lesaffre – women’s 200m IM (2:11.59)
- Logan Fontaine – men’s 400m free (3:46.60)
- Marie Wattel – women’s 100m fly (57.34), 50m free (24.73), 100m free (53.81)
- Anastasia Kirpichnikova – women’s 400m free (4:08.70), 1500m free (16:04.89), 800m free (8:27.52)
- Leon Marchand – men’s 200m breast (2:06.59), 200m free (1:46.44), 200m fly (1:55.79), 200m IM (1:56.25), 400m IM (4:10.57)
- Antoine Marc – men’s 200m breast (2:09.68)
- Pauline Mahieu – women’s 100m back (59.66)
- Analia Pigree – women’s 100m back (59.79), 50m back (27.61)
- Mewen Tomac – men’s 100m back (52.87), 200m back (1:56.45)
- Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – men’s 100m back (53.53)
- Roman Fuchs – men’s 200m free (1:46.70 prelim)
- Mary-Ambre Moluh – women’s 50m back (27.69)
- Maxime Grousset – men’s 100m free (47.62), 50m free (21.78)
- Florent Manaudou – men’s 100m free (48.12 prelim), 50m free (21.62)
- Melanie Henique – women’s 50m free (24.70), 50m fly (25.24)
- Damien Joly – men’s 800m free (7:49.41)
- Marc-Antoine Olivier * (7:50.23)
- Pacome Bricout – men’s 800m free (7:50.29)
- Antoine Herlem – men’s 200m back (1:57.11)
- Emma Terebo – women’s 200m back (2:09.35)