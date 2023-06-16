World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 5 Of French Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

We concluded the penultimate night of action at the 2023 French Elite Championships, the competition which represents the sole opportunity for swimmers to gain qualification for next month’s World Championships.

The only new name added to the consideration roster on day 5 was Emma Terebo, with the 24-year-old notching a Fukuoka-worthy time in the women’s 200m backstroke.

Terebo clocked another personal best of 2:09.35 to notch her name onto the roster, improving her previous PB entering this meet by over a second en route to gold.

Florent Manaudou claimed the gold in the men’s 50m free, first posting a morning swim of 21.56 before settling on a podium-topping effort of 21.62 this evening. Maxime Grousset also qualified in the event, scoring silver in a mark of 21.78.

Melanie Henique added the women’s 50m fly to her Fukuoka lineup while Leon Marchand also expanded his events by way of a men’s 400m IM victory.

French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 5