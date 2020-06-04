Reece Whitley Compels Followers to Take Action in Wake of George Floyd Killing

Rising Cal junior Reece Whitley weighed in Tuesday on the calls for change sweeping the nation following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last week.

The killing is the latest in a growing list of black men, arrested for minor crimes, who have died while in police custody.

Whitley writes that he’s had time to think about “what were happen if it were [him] instead of [his] fellow brothers being murdered without hesitation,” and discusses how viewing videos of “Black reality” can be traumatic for those who can imagine themselves in similar situations. Multiple videos of Floyd’s death from security cameras and bystanders went viral on social media throughout the last week.

Whitley also urged his followers to “be an ally” by donating, rather than just posting on social media to show support for the cause, and wrote that “silence in the face of injustice is complicity.”

I know this isn’t a #BlackOutTuesday post but I do ask that you respect the fact that I’ve not spoken out yet and will not let my voice go unheard any longer. Please read this in its entirety and please click the link in my bio. pic.twitter.com/yaY58Lw5Pr — Reece Whitley (@_reecewhitley) June 2, 2020

Whitley is a Philadelphia, PA-native breaststroke specialist who was an age group phenom, breaking numerous national age group records. At Cal, he’s a five-time Pac-12 champion and nine-time NCAA All-American.

His comments on this subject follow those of Olympic swimmers Simone Manuel, Cullen Jones, Lia Neal, Natalie Hinds, Katie Ledecky, Olivia Smoliga, Hali Flickinger and Kelsi Dahlia.