“I Wanna Be a Swimstar” (Swimming Nickelback Parody Video)

Quarantine has been long. It has been mentally exhausting. It has been frustrating.

And the UK has cracked.

They’ve gone full Nickelback.

In a parody of the song “Rockstar” by Nickelback, which has been dubbed Canada’s most hated band as a result of incredible overexposure over the country’s airwaves, Steve Buckley has built a full-blown, swim-themed parody of the song titled “Swimstar.”

With mostly unique vocals performed by Hugh MacDonald (well, there as unique as any of Nickelback’s songs are from any other of Nickelback’s songs), the video features age groupers, legends, Olympians, Junior National team swimmers, and aspiring Olympians from across the country opining about their dreams for aquatic success.

Among the swimmers featured in the video are two-time Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington, World Championship competitor Michael Gunning, 1980 Olympic silver medalist in the 400 IM Sharron Davies, 2008/2012 British Olympian Jemma Lowe, 7-time Para-Swimming World Champion Tully Kearney, and BBC Olympic and Paralympic sports journalist Nick Hope.

Steve Buckley is the creator and leader of the swimming website pullbuoy.co.uk, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary of covering swimming on the internet this month.