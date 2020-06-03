Relive Michael Phelps’s First Olympic Race

The postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games is one of several athletic events that have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, sports fans can still celebrate the Olympic year by visiting the official YouTube channel of the Olympic Games.

The Olympic channel has been regularly posting video highlights from every Olympic sport.

The most recent swimming highlight is a video of Michael Phelps’s first Olympic race. At just 15 years-old, he competed in the heats of the 200m butterfly at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. In classic Phelps fashion, he trailed in fifth place at 100 meters. However a strong back half propelled him to victory in a time of 1:57.30, a personal best.

Phelps’s swim qualified him third out of the heats. In the semifinals he finished fourth overall with another personal best of 1:57.00. Then, in his first Olympic final, he finished fifth overall, again besting his time with a 1:56.50.

While Phelps did not medal at the Sydney Olympics, his first Olympic appearance marked the beginning of a decorated career. As NBC Sports points out, Phelps had already made a name for himself before arriving in Sydney by becoming the youngest male swimmer to make a U.S. Olympic team since 1932.