13-Year-Old Wilson York Clocks 2:23 200 Breast At 95th Ohio Valley Championships

95th Ohio Valley Championships

June 8-10, 2023

Lakeside Swim Club, Louisville, KY

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile: “95th Ohio Valley Championships 2023”

Lakeside Swim Club hosted the 95th annual Ohio Valley Championships this past weekend in Louisville, Kentucky. The meet is one of the longest running in the United States, and consistently features a mix of high level club and collegiate teams.

Louisville led the senior teams with a mix of both pro and college swimmers. Paige Hetrick notched a personal best time of 2:02.21 en route to her victory in the 200 freestyle, while Kim Herkle collected three wins for the Cardinals in the 100 breast (1:11.84), 200 breast (2:31.06) and 400 IM (4:53.68).

On the men’s side of the Louisville team, Andrej Barna swept the sprint freestyle events with times of 22.79 and 49.13 in the 50 and 100, respectively. Zach Harting also raced, turning in a time of 2:00.11 on his way to winning the 200 fly.

Pitt’s Claire Jansen secured wins in the 100 (1:02.81) and 200 backstroke (2:19.39), with her 100 time being within half a second of her personal best. Jansen’s teammate Jerry Chen neared his season best in the 200 breaststroke, as he got his hand on the wall first at 2:19.28.

Lakeside’s Charlotte Crush headlined the club swimmers racing. Crush, 15, was the runner-up in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.59 in finals, putting her over two seconds off the best time she set in March. In the 100 fly, Crush touched first at 1:00.06, marking a new Ohio Valley Championship record.

Crush’s teammate Wilson York had a fantastic weekend of racing, as he set best times in all nine of his individual events. The 13-year-old swept the breaststroke races, going best times of 1:06.97 and 2:23.44. His 100 time moves him to 81st all-time in the boys 13-14 age group, while his 200 sits at 39th all-time.

14-year-old Trent Allen and 13-year-old Ellie Clarke from Carmel Swim Club also took down meet records. Allen dropped over nine seconds in the 200 backstroke to hit a 2:14.64, taking a tenth off the previous record. He went on to knock a second off the record in the 200 IM, stopping the clock at 2:12.42. In addition to those events, Allen also won the 200 free (2:02.93) and 100 back (1:03.15).

Clarke took down meet records in the same events. She stopped the clock at 2:18.70 in the 200 backstroke, putting her two seconds shy of her personal best. She went on to hit a personal best of 2:23.34 in the 200 IM, which moves her to 3rd this season among 13-year-olds.

10-year-old Kate Allen from Carmel Swim Club won all ten of her individual events, setting nine personal bests in the process. Highlighting her meet was the 200 IM, where she posted a best time of 2:45.77 to move to 5th in the rankings for her age group this season.

On the boys’ side, Gabriel Trujillo from the Mason Manta Rays walked away with nine individual wins. Trujillo, 12, touched first in the 100 fly at 1:04.34, which currently ranks him 5th nationally among 11-12 boys.