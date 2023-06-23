Caeleb Dressel Enters 4 Events at 2023 US National Championships

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel, who has been the top name in and out of the pool for USA Swimming for half-a-decade, is entered at the US International Team Trials that begin next week in Indianapolis.

Precious-little information has been available about Dressel’s present, or future, since he left last summer’s World Championships midway through the meet without explanation.

Dressel is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly, which is his typical schedule when he’s at his best. Given Dressel’s, and Florida’s, history, there’s no guarantee that he’ll swim all of those races, but at a minimum there are none of the less-likely entries that we’ve seen from him in the past.

Dressel resumed training sometime around Christmas, and has raced at just two meets since Worlds. At the Speedo Atlanta Classic in mid-May, he swam the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly prelims (the latter an unusual entry for him).

Times:

50 free – 22.57

100 free – 50.29

100 fly – 52.41

200 fly – 2:05.18

A few weeks later, Dressel swam 49.80 in the 100 free at a local FAST Senior Open meet in Ocala, Florida.

Dressel’s resume in the pool is long. All 7 of his Olympic medals are gold, and he was the star of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning 5 of those medals. He is also a 14-time World Champion in long course and 6-time World Champion in short course.