Caeleb Dressel Swims Season-Best 49.80 100 Free At FAST Senior Open

2023 FAST Senior Open

June 3 to June 4, 2023

Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training, Ocala, Florida

LCM (50m)

Full results under “FAST Senior Open” on MeetMobile

This past weekend, seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel competed at the FAST Senior Open, where he finished second overall in the 100 free with a time of 49.80 and splits of 24.24/25.56. He also was entered in the 50 free and 100 fly, but MeetMobile has indicated that he no-showed both events. The meet was a timed finals meet.

The FAST Senior Open was Dressel’s second competition since he abruptly dropped out of the 2022 World Championships for non-COVID-related health reasons. In May 2023, he raced at the Atlanta Classic, where he went 22.57 in the 50 free final and 52.41 in the 100 fly final. He also went a 50.29 100 free and a 2:05.18 200 fly in prelims, though he did not race finals of either event. In the 100 free, he had qualified for the ‘A’ final but ended up no-showing it.

Dressel was not the only big name swimming at this meet, as many of his training partners at the University of Florida also got racing in. The man who beat Dressel in the 100 free was Macguire McDuff, who clocked a 49.26 to take the win. He was just 0.2 seconds off his best time of 49.06, which was set at Futures last summer. McDuff also entered in the 200 free but ended up no-showing the race.

Kieran Smith swam and won both the 100 back and 200 IM. In the 100 back, he set a personal best of 55.18, which shaves over a second off his previous best time of 56.81 from 2018. He then clocked a 1:59.48 in the 200 IM, which was his fastest time since the 2020(1) U.S. Olympic trials, where he set his best time of 1:57.23. Sweeping the breaststroke events was Aleksas Savickas, who went times of 1:01.07 and 2:12.26 in the 100 and 200 breast respectively. He was significantly faster in both of his races this weekend than he was at the Atlanta Classic, where he clocked a 1:01.80 in the 100 breast and a 2:14.41 in the 200 breast.

On the women’s side, it was Isabel Ivey who won the 100 free in a time of 55.35, which was just 0.05 seconds off her season best. Placing second was rising Florida junior Ekaterina Nikonova, who went 55.60. Nikonova also won the 50 free in a time of 25.54.

Emma Weyant set a season-best time in the 200 free, going 2:00.83. Previously, her fastest time of the 2022-23 season was the 2:01.65 she swam at the Atlanta Classic. In fact, her swim from this weekend was the fastest she’s been in the 200 free since 2020(1) Olympic trials. Also posting a strong swim was Mabel Zavaros, who just over half a second off her 400 IM personal best and went a 4:40.49 to win the event.