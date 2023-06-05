A World No. 1, A Goldendoodle Called Millie, And Three Age Group Breaststrokers

Courtesy: Kyle Lauf

Nineteen-year-old breaststroker Lara van Niekerk swam a world-leading time this year to date, with a 29.78 in the 50-meter at the South African National Aquatics Championships in April.

After winning two gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games—in the 50 (29.73) and 100m breast (1:05.47)—and a 50m silver (29.09) at the Short Course World Championships, Van Niekerk is now setting her sights on Fukuoka’s World Championships in July and of course, next year’s Paris Olympics. But first, the Mare Nostrum Tour with meets in Canet, Barcelona, and Monaco.

Editor’s note: Lara improved her world-leading time in the 50 breast on the Mare Nostrum Tour, clocking 29.75 in Monaco.

The short course silver medal was very significant for her. After a foot operation THREE months before the championships, she knew it was going to be tough to get into top shape in that short amount of time.

“I was thrilled with that result,” she says, before adding “Then of course getting the Paris 2024 qualifying done in February this year in Durban was good – it’s always nice to get the qualifying time done early.”

South Africa’s current cohort of leading female breaststrokers also includes national icon, Olympic and Commonwealth Gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker, and Olympic finalist and Commonwealth Bronze medallist Kaylene Corbett – awesome role models for the next generation of swimmers coming up.

Lara briefly met up with three local age group breaststrokers to talk about swimming and her other passion – her beloved dog Millie, a Goldendoodle Lara’s Instagram followers know all about.

“I am super competitive but mainly with myself,” she says. “I always like to see how far I can push my own boundaries. Also, I think others would describe me as someone who knows her own mind and is pretty conscientious about doing things properly,” she says to club swimmers Emma, Tatum, and Whitney.

The four of them talk about traveling (she loves exploring new places and that swimming has afforded her opportunities to travel the world), and dressing up (she loves a beautiful dress, but is also happy in shorts and a t-shirt). When she was little her mother took her to watch her brother swimming and she always begged to get in the water too.

“It just looked like fun and I wanted to be doing what my brother was doing,” Lara says. “I love being in the water. And the process of improvement, figuring out how to get faster together with my coach is something I love.” She trains at Pretoria Aquatic Club, with coach Eugene da Ponte in the eastern suburbs of the South African capital.

Earlier, Millie joined Lara in the water, swimming a length or two (doggy paddle). A friendly breed, the Goldendoodle is known as a ‘designer’ dog created by crossbreeding a Golden Retriever and a Poodle.

Lara continues, “The positives of being a swimmer is that it gives me a focus in life, and something to work towards. It has also opened doors for travel and meeting some interesting people,” she says. “For as long as I can remember I just wanted to swim faster and faster. I think from the first time I learned to swim it just clicked with me,” she adds.

Whitney, 13, asks: “What music do you like? And what was your favorite school subject?” Lara says she likes alternative music and her best school subjects were Math and Accounting.

Whitney: “Are you an introvert or an extrovert?”

Lara: “I am definitely more of an introvert. As much as I enjoy being with friends and family I also know that to recharge I need time alone …or with Millie.”

Whitney: “When you are tired in a race, heart thumping, lungs bursting, body aching…what goes through your mind to keep you moving and racing?”

Lara: “All I try focus on is keeping my stroke strong and my kick fast.”

Tatum, 15, asks: “What’s your favorite food, and what do you eat on gala days?”

Lara: “I love a good burger. On race day I try and eat pasta before I swim any finals.”

Tatum: “What keeps you motivated as a swimmer?”

Lara: “I really just enjoy seeing how fast I can swim. But I also enjoy competing, and being able to race the best in the world is super motivating.”

Tatum: “What do you like doing when not swimming?”

Lara: “I am usually resting and recovering for the next swim session. But I also enjoy walking my dog, going away on holiday with my family when we can, and just spending time with my friends.”

Emma, 17: “Do you have plans to study further? After your swimming career, what work would you like to do?”

Lara: “I plan to follow in my father’s footsteps one day and become a financial advisor. Together with my sister we want to work in his business, so yes, I will definitely study further one day. Now though, I am taking some time to focus on swimming and adjusting to being a full-time athlete now that I have finished high school. I aim to do some short courses or something like that to keep my mind occupied in the next year or so but will probably only commit to a full degree later on.

Emma: “Which swimmers did you look up to?”

Lara: “Tatjana Schoenmaker has always been someone I have admired and looked up to. It has been a privilege to be able to race against her and every time we meet in the pool I think it brings the best out of us. Penny Heyns has also always been a huge inspiration and she has helped me so much over the years. It is incredible to be able to learn from a legend of the sport like her.”

Van Niekerk has trained with Eugene da Ponte since she was eight. She feels that this is what gives her the edge, “he knows me so well and I completely trust in him and his program,” she explains. “It’s a relationship of trust built over the years that really helps to get the best out of me.”

What are the best things about the swimming circuit? “The top two things about the swimming circuit are being able to test myself against the best in the world, and then being able to travel to amazing places around the world. Without swimming I would never have had these experiences.

The worst? “Hmmm, having to leave my dog at home.”

Lara ends off by saying “There is a still a lot I would love to achieve in the pool. The past year has been amazing, but I would really like to be one of those swimmers who consistently performs at the top level and pushes the boundaries in terms of what is possible. And just perform the best I can when it counts the most.”

After Mare Nostrum, the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan will be her opportunity to continue performing at the highest level. And then, the ultimate goal, Paris 2024.

ABOUT KYLE LAUF

Kyle Lauf is a Swimming Dad of three teenagers based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He volunteers as a timekeeper or team manager at his children’s galas, while teaching high school during the week.