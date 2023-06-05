Futures Qualifier Chase Salling Commits To Junior College Indian River State (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chase Salling of Humble, Texas, has announced that he will be continuing his athletic and academic career at Indian River State College. Salling is wrapping up his final year at Atascocita High School, and will arrive in Fort Pierce for the 2023-2024 season.

Salling, who trains and competes year-round with Blue Tide Aquatics, owns a 2023 Futures qualifying time in the 200 fly. His best time in the event stands at 1:53.42, which he set this past December at the Gulf Southern Senior Championships. In addition to the 200 fly, Salling also set best times in the 200 freestyle (1:43.56) and 200 IM (1:56.19), with the 200 IM being an eight second improvement from the year prior.

This spring Salling capped off his high school career at the UIL 6A State Championship. As an individual he raced in the 100 fly, where he took 21st in a final time of 51.62. He also anchored his team’s 400 freestyle relay (47.08) which finished 16th overall.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 22.27

100 free – 48.11

200 free – 1:43.56

100 fly – 51.55

200 fly – 1:53.42

The Indian River State College men are on the heels of winning their 49th-straight NJCAA title. This year they tallied a total of 1274 points, topping Southwestern Oregon by a 477.5-point margin.

Salling is a big addition for Indian River State, as his best time in the 200 fly would have finished 6th at the NJCAA Championships this year. Marcus Beckstead-Holman won the event for Indian River State in a season best time of 1:50.23. Joshua Parry and Caio Cavarsan also competed in the A-final, placing 4th (1:52.44) and 5th (1:53.09), respectively. Parry will still be on campus when Salling arrives, which helps as they maintain depth in the event.

Joining Salling in the incoming class is Matt Anderson, Nic Parnell, Aldo Zepeda, and Anderson Brown. Brown is also a Texas native, while the rest of the class is from Florida.

