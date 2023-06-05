Kentucky HS State Qualifier Jonah Punnett Chooses SCAD (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jonah Punnett has announced that he has signed to swim and study at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) this upcoming fall. Punnett is a native of Pewee Valley, Kentucky, where he attends South Oldham High School.

Punnett trains year-round with Triton Swimming in the Louisville area. His primary event focus is IM and breaststroke, but also swims sprint freestyle. He competed at the Kentucky High School State Championship meet this past February, where he earned his highest finish in the 50 freestyle at 18th (22.37). He also raced in the 100 breaststroke, where he stopped the clock at 1:01.06 for 19th overall.

Following the high school state meet, Punnett wrapped up his short course season at the Speedo Southern Premier meet and the Kentucky 13&O Championships, both of which he hit best times at. He clocked a best time of 2:10.85 at the Southern Premier meet to later lower to 2:09.92, marking a seven second improvement from last season.

He also chipped away at his best 200 IM time across the course of both meets, swimming a 1:58.53 at the Southern Premier meet then a 1:58.24 at the Kentucky Senior Championships. The 200 IM is another event that has dramatically improved this year, as his season best lat year stood at 2:07.08.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.74

50 breast – 27.91

100 breast – 59.71

200 breast – 2:09.92

200 IM – 1:58.24

SCAD is a NAIA program that competes in the Sun Conference. This year, the Bees finished 3rd at both the Sun Conference Championships and the NAIA National Championships. Joel Thatcher led the way this season, as he took home the NAIA title in the 500 freestyle (4:22.92).

Punnett is in good position to be an immediate scorer, as his best times in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast would have advanced to the B-final at this year’s conference meet. Senior Dan Chevere led the squad in both breaststroke events with season best times of 56.65/2:01.87, while freshman Dario Rukavina was the top 200 IM’er with a 1:50.96.

Punnett is the only public commitment for SCAD’s incoming class of 2027.

