How To Watch: The 2023 U.S. National Championships

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
The 2023 U.S. National Championships will kick off next week in at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis. Racing will begin on Tuesday, June 27, and conclude on Saturday, July 1.
USA Swimming has released a broadcast schedule for June 27-July 2 via Peacock, NBC, and CNBC. Peacock will feature live coverage of finals June 27-30 beginning at 7pm (ET). The following days will be featured on NBC and CNBC but on a tape delay.
In addition to the television broadcast, USA Swimming added that they will live stream prelims of each day on their YouTube channel.
The preliminary sessions will begin every morning at 10am (ET), while finals sessions are slated to start at 7pm (ET).
TV SCHEDULE
|Date
|Network
|Start Time (ET)
|Live or Tape Delay
|June 27
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Live
|June 28
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Live
|June 29
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Live
|June 30
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Live
|July 1
|NBC
|1 p.m.
|Tape
|July 2
|NBC
|12 p.m.
|Tape
|July 2
|CNBC
|2 p.m.
|Tape
EVENT SCHEDULE
|Women’s Event #
|Day 1 – Tuesday, June 27
|Men’s Event #
|1
|200 Butterfly
|2
|3
|100 Freestyle
|4
|5
|Women’s 800 Freestyle
|–
|–
|Men’s 1500 Freestyle
|6
|
Day 2 – Wednesday, June 28
|7
|200 Freestyle
|8
|9
|200 Breaststroke
|10
|11
|200 Backstroke
|12
|13
|50 Butterfly*
|14
|
Day 3 – Thursday, June 29
|15
|400 IM
|16
|17
|100 Butterfly
|18
|19
|50 Breaststroke*
|20
|21
|50 Backstroke*
|22
|
Day 4 – Friday, June 30
|23
|400 Freestyle
|24
|25
|100 Breaststroke
|26
|27
|100 Backstroke
|28
|
Day 5 – Saturday, July 1
|29
|Women’s 1500 Freestyle
|–
|30
|200 IM
|31
|–
|Men’s 800 freestyle
|32
|33
|50 Freestyle
|34
On Day 1 and Day 5, the distance freestyle events will be swum slowest to fastest, alternating women’s and men’s heats, with the fastest heat of each race swum during the evening session. All other heats will be scheduled to begin after the preliminary session so the second fastest heat of the Men’s event finishes approximately one hour prior to the start of the evening session.
*Qualifying standards for the 50m Butterfly, Backstroke, and Breaststroke will be the corresponding 100 standards.