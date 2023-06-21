Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch: The 2023 U.S. National Championships

by Sidney Zacharias 0

June 21st, 2023 National, News

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 U.S. National Championships will kick off next week in at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis. Racing will begin on Tuesday, June 27, and conclude on Saturday, July 1.

USA Swimming has released a broadcast schedule for June 27-July 2 via Peacock, NBC, and CNBC. Peacock will feature live coverage of finals June 27-30 beginning at 7pm (ET). The following days will be featured on NBC and CNBC but on a tape delay.

In addition to the television broadcast, USA Swimming added that they will live stream prelims of each day on their YouTube channel.

The preliminary sessions will begin every morning at 10am (ET), while finals sessions are slated to start at 7pm (ET).

TV SCHEDULE

Date  Network  Start Time (ET)  Live or Tape Delay
June 27 Peacock 7 p.m. Live
June 28 Peacock 7 p.m. Live
June 29 Peacock 7 p.m. Live
June 30 Peacock 7 p.m. Live
July 1 NBC 1 p.m. Tape
July 2 NBC 12 p.m. Tape
July 2 CNBC 2 p.m. Tape

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Event # Day 1 – Tuesday, June 27 Men’s Event #
1 200 Butterfly 2
3 100 Freestyle 4
5 Women’s 800 Freestyle
Men’s 1500 Freestyle 6
Day 2 – Wednesday, June 28
7 200 Freestyle 8
9 200 Breaststroke 10
11 200 Backstroke 12
13 50 Butterfly* 14
Day 3 – Thursday, June 29
15 400 IM 16
17 100 Butterfly 18
19 50 Breaststroke* 20
21 50 Backstroke* 22
Day 4 – Friday, June 30
23 400 Freestyle 24
25 100 Breaststroke 26
27 100 Backstroke 28
Day 5 – Saturday, July 1
29 Women’s 1500 Freestyle
30 200 IM 31
Men’s 800 freestyle 32
33 50 Freestyle 34

On Day 1 and Day 5, the distance freestyle events will be swum slowest to fastest, alternating women’s and men’s heats, with the fastest heat of each race swum during the evening session. All other heats will be scheduled to begin after the preliminary session so the second fastest heat of the Men’s event finishes approximately one hour prior to the start of the evening session.

*Qualifying standards for the 50m Butterfly, Backstroke, and Breaststroke will be the corresponding 100 standards.

