2023 U.S. Trials: View Your Pick ‘Em Contest Responses

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 U.S. National Championships is officially underway at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis. With the meet having kicked off, the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em contestant has also officially closed its entries. That being said, this will be a great post to bookmark if you would like to keep your entries handy, or if you just want to peruse all the contestants’ picks.

Here is a reminder of the scoring system for the Pick ‘Ems contest:

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 6 points

3rd – 5 points

4th – 4 point

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 2 points.

You’ll find a spreadsheet below which displays all the entrants’ screen names, as well as their prize eligibility status, and of course, their selections. Contestants’ real names and email addresses have been removed for the sake of privacy.

You are able to scroll up and down and left to right on the sheet. You may, of course, go about it in whatever manner you deem appropriate, however, my recommendation to find your picks most easily would be to use the “ctrl + F” function to search for your screen name. It’s a big sheet, so please be patient if it’s moving a little slowly.