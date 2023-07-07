Josh Matheny: “One of my ‘superpowers’ is I just love to race”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Josh Matheny finished 2nd in the 200 breast (2:08.32) last week at the 2023 US Trials, qualifying for his first world champs team. Coming into the race, Matheny and his coach, Ray Looze, were confident that if he could secure a middle lane for the final, the rest would take care of itself due to Matheny’s IU conditioning and love of racing.