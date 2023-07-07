David Johnston Explains His Ongoing Goal to “Shock the World”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
David Johnston shocked the world last week by making the world championships team in the 400 free (1st, 3:45.75). After the race, Johnston explained that the hand signal he and his teammates do before any of his races (which looks similar to a longhorn, the Texas mascot) is something he made up his freshman year, which means “shock the world”.
I love this guy