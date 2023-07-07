SMU Men Add Two Divers To Roster For 2023-2024 Season

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

DALLAS (SMU)- Head Coach Darian Schmidt has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the for the 2023-24 season.

“I am very excited for the new divers that we have coming in,” Schmidt said. “They are very talented and are eager to be a part of our rich history here at SMU.”

Last season the Mustangs won their third consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship and sent two student-athletes to the 2023 NCAA Championships. This was the Mustangs third overall AAC title and 44th conference championship in program history. They have won 19 titles since 1997.

Peter Smithson was named the AAC Most Outstanding Diver for the fourth consecutive season after winning all three diving events. Smithson is the first Mustang to claim the accolade four straight seasons and continued the streak of a Mustang winning the award each season in the conference dating back to 2014.

Schmidt was named the 2023 American Athletic Conference Diving Coach of the Year. In each of his six seasons at SMU, Schmidt has earned the award.

The men’s swimming and diving class includes 12 swimmers and two divers.

Ethan Hunter I Missouri City, Texas I Ridge Point High School

Prep: Won the 2023 Male FBISD Athletics Scholar Champion Award… Texas UIL 6A District 20 District Diver of the Meet: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023… Texas UIL 6A District 20 District Dive Meet Champion: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023… Placed at Texas UIL 6A Region 5 Region Dive Meet: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023… Texas UIL 6A Diving State Qualifier: 2023… Named the best male swimming and diving athlete by the Fort Bend ISD Athletics… Dove for the Team Texas Dive Club… Earned Academic All-District honors and was the Academic Excellence Honor Roll Recipient all four years in high school… Member of the National Honors Society… 2023 Swimming Coaches Association Academic All-American.

Personal: Born in Jan. 2005, to Cathy and Jeff Hunter… Has one brother Ryan… Plans to major in data science.

John Dymond I Simpsonville, SC. I Reghan High School / Miami of Ohio

Prep: Lettered three years in high school… Named the Most Valuable Swimming and Diving Athlete at Rehgan High School in 2019-2022… Record-holder in 1 meter dive (11 dives) for North Carolina High School Athletic Association… Finished first in 1 meter dive (11 dives) at 2022 NCHSAA 4A Central Regionals and 2022 Central Piedmont 4A Conference Championship… Finished second in 1 meter dive (11 dives) at 2022 NCHSAA 4A State Championship… Finished third in 1 meter dive (11 dives) at 2020 NC HS NCHSAA 4A Western Regional Championship… Competed for Triad Diving Academy… NCAA Zone qualifier, Multiple Time Zone and National qualifier.

Personal: Born in Jan. 2004, to Mary and Scott Dymond… Has two sisters, Miranda and Allyson… Plans to major in pre-medicine and applied physiology and health management.

