2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet

We’ve reached the fifth and final day of racing at the U.S. National Championships. The final prelims session will be a short one with the heats of the 200 IM and 50 freestyle. Following prelims will be a distance session featuring the slower heats of the men’s 800 and women’s 1500.

Coming in as the top seed in the women’s 200 IM is Alex Walsh, who already punched her ticket to Tokyo in the 400 IM. It’s a deep field behind her, including Regan Smith who has had a fantastic meet thus far. Leah Hayes is another swimmer to keep an eye out for, as is Walsh’s Virginia teammate Kate Douglass.

In addition to the 200 IM, Douglass and Torri Huske are slated to take on the 50 freestyle. Douglass enters as the third seed, while Huske sits at 6th. Coming in as the top seed with a time of 24.38 is Erika Brown, while Abbey Weitzeil is entered at 2nd.

Shaine Casas leads the entries in the men’s 200 IM, although there is potential he does not race after skipping the 100 back yesterday. Carson Foster is the second seed in the event and will look to secure his third national title of the week.

American record holder Caeleb Dressel is the top seed in the men’s 50 freestyle, with Michael Andrew entered just a tenth behind him. Dressel has finished as high as 3rd this week in the 50 fly, while Andrew is in the hunt for his 2nd title this week after winning the 50 fly.

Watch:

Women’s 200 IM — Heats

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors – 2009

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (USA) – 2022

(USA) – 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.98

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:09.99

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:08.91

Men’s 200 IM — Heats

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte – 2011

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte – 2009

Championship Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte – 2009

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.53

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:56.65

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.22

Women’s 50 Freestyle — Heats

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel – 2017

U.S. Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (DEN) – 2019

Championship Record: 24.10, Simone Manuel – 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.04

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 24.52

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 24.38

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Heats