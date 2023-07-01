2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
We’ve reached the fifth and final day of racing at the U.S. National Championships. The final prelims session will be a short one with the heats of the 200 IM and 50 freestyle. Following prelims will be a distance session featuring the slower heats of the men’s 800 and women’s 1500.
Coming in as the top seed in the women’s 200 IM is Alex Walsh, who already punched her ticket to Tokyo in the 400 IM. It’s a deep field behind her, including Regan Smith who has had a fantastic meet thus far. Leah Hayes is another swimmer to keep an eye out for, as is Walsh’s Virginia teammate Kate Douglass.
In addition to the 200 IM, Douglass and Torri Huske are slated to take on the 50 freestyle. Douglass enters as the third seed, while Huske sits at 6th. Coming in as the top seed with a time of 24.38 is Erika Brown, while Abbey Weitzeil is entered at 2nd.
Shaine Casas leads the entries in the men’s 200 IM, although there is potential he does not race after skipping the 100 back yesterday. Carson Foster is the second seed in the event and will look to secure his third national title of the week.
American record holder Caeleb Dressel is the top seed in the men’s 50 freestyle, with Michael Andrew entered just a tenth behind him. Dressel has finished as high as 3rd this week in the 50 fly, while Andrew is in the hunt for his 2nd title this week after winning the 50 fly.
Women’s 200 IM — Heats
- World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2015
- American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors – 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (USA) – 2022
- Championship Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (USA) – 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.98
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:09.99
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:08.91
Men’s 200 IM — Heats
- World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011
- American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte – 2011
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte – 2009
- Championship Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte – 2009
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:59.53
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:56.65
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:56.22
Women’s 50 Freestyle — Heats
- World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017
- American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (DEN) – 2019
- Championship Record: 24.10, Simone Manuel – 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.04
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 24.52
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 24.38
Men’s 50 Freestyle — Heats
- World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009
- American Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel – 2019/2021
- U.S. Open Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2021
- Championship Record: 21.29, Caeleb Dressel – 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.12
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 21.45
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 21.57
