2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

We have reached day three of the 2023 U.S. National Championships, where the men’s and women’s 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back will be contested.

The headliner of the day will likely be the women’s 100 fly, where a stacked field consisting of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, and Regan Smith will be competing against each other. Newly-minted 50 fly American record holder Walsh and 100 free champ Douglass have the upper hand on momentum, while Huske and Curzan were the top two finishers from 2022. Then there’s Smith, who is fresh off a U.S. Open Record in the 200 back and will be racing the 100 fly at a major meet for the first time since 2021 Olympic Trials.

On the men’s side, the 100 fly also looks to be the most intriguing event. Top two seeds Caeleb Dressel and Shaine Casas have been off form recently, so names like 50 fly champ Michael Andrew, 50 fly runner-up Dare Rose, and 200 fly runner-up Thomas Heilman now become the main contenders.

In the women’s 400 IM, Katie Grimes will look to qualify for Worlds after missing out in the 800 free. She is the top seed in this event by over five seconds. On the men’s side, Carson Foster looks to qualify for his second individual event of the 2023 World Championships.

Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby will battle it out in the women’s 50 breast, while Nic Fink and Michael Andrew are the frontrunners in the men’s event. American record holder Katharine Berkoff leads the way in the women’s 50 back, while other names like Smith and Walsh will also be present. In the men’s 50 back, world record holder Hunter Armstrong and defending world champion Justin Ress will lead the charge.

Women’s 400 IM — Heats

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (USA) — 2022

Championship Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008

World Junior Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:37.72

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:36.00

Men’s 400 IM — Heats

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

Championship Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (RUS) — 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:10.50

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:07.47

Women’s 100 Fly — Heats

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2016

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 Championship Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) — 56.43

(USA) — 56.43 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 58.33

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 56.35

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 56.41

Men’s 100 Fly — Heats

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

Championship Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

World Junior Reocrd: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2017

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 50.88

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 50.97

Women’s 50 Breast — Heats

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021

American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (USA) — 2017

(USA) — 2017 U.S. Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (USA) — 2018

(USA) — 2018 Championship Record: 29.66, Lilly King (USA) — 2017

(USA) — 2017 World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 31.02

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 30.34

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 29.90

Men’s 50 Breast — Heats

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2017

American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 U.S. Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 26022

(USA) — 26022 Championship Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 2017

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 27.33

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 26.55

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 26.72

Women’s 50 Back — Heats

World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) — 2018

American Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022

U.S. Open Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022

Championship Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022

World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS) — 2016

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 27.25

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 27.40

Men’s 50 Back — Heats