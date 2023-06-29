Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

We have reached day three of the 2023 U.S. National Championships, where the men’s and women’s 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back will be contested.

The headliner of the day will likely be the women’s 100 fly, where a stacked field consisting of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, and Regan Smith will be competing against each other. Newly-minted 50 fly American record holder Walsh and 100 free champ Douglass have the upper hand on momentum, while Huske and Curzan were the top two finishers from 2022. Then there’s Smith, who is fresh off a U.S. Open Record in the 200 back and will be racing the 100 fly at a major meet for the first time since 2021 Olympic Trials.

On the men’s side, the 100 fly also looks to be the most intriguing event. Top two seeds Caeleb Dressel and Shaine Casas have been off form recently, so names like 50 fly champ Michael Andrew, 50 fly runner-up Dare Rose, and 200 fly runner-up Thomas Heilman now become the main contenders.

In the women’s 400 IM, Katie Grimes will look to qualify for Worlds after missing out in the 800 free. She is the top seed in this event by over five seconds. On the men’s side, Carson Foster looks to qualify for his second individual event of the 2023 World Championships.

Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby will battle it out in the women’s 50 breast, while Nic Fink and Michael Andrew are the frontrunners in the men’s event. American record holder Katharine Berkoff leads the way in the women’s 50 back, while other names like Smith and Walsh will also be present. In the men’s 50 back, world record holder Hunter Armstrong and defending world champion Justin Ress will lead the charge.

Women’s 400 IM — Heats

  • World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
  • American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (USA) — 2022
  • Championship Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008
  • World Junior Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:37.72
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:36.00

Men’s 400 IM — Heats

  • World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • Championship Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (RUS) — 2021
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:10.50
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:07.47

Women’s 100 Fly — Heats

  • World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2016
  • American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (USA) — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021
  • Championship Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021
  • World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) — 56.43
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 58.33
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 56.35
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 56.41

Men’s 100 Fly — Heats

  • World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
  • American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
  • U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
  • Championship Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
  • World Junior Reocrd: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2017
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 50.88
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 50.97

Women’s 50 Breast — Heats

  • World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021
  • American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (USA) — 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (USA) — 2018
  • Championship Record: 29.66, Lilly King (USA) — 2017
  • World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 31.02
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 30.34
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 29.90

Men’s 50 Breast — Heats

  • World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2017
  • American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (USA) — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 26022
  • Championship Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 2022
  • World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 2017
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 27.33
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 26.55
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 26.72

Women’s 50 Back — Heats

  • World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) — 2018
  • American Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022
  • Championship Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022
  • World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS) — 2016
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 27.25
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 27.40

Men’s 50 Back — Heats

  • World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
  • American Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
  • Championship Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
  • World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.16
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 23.92
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 24.49

14
swimswamswum
15 seconds ago

Walsh looked not even winded at the end of that and didn’t look like she took many hard strokes in the freestyle. Interested to see how hard she pushes the front of this race tonight.

i swim
26 seconds ago

walsh 437.84 it looked like she saved some
for tonight still

Last edited 1 second ago by i swim
Eddie
24 minutes ago

Interested to see how alex Walsh does in the 4 IM. Even though she was 1:58.1 last night, she was right on her best time

miself
32 minutes ago

where is the livestream

i swim
Reply to  miself
28 minutes ago

go to usaswimming.com

Philip Johnson
Reply to  miself
27 minutes ago

Or YouTube, just search USA Swimming.

Maxhardie
Reply to  miself
27 minutes ago

don’t find it either

bubbles
Reply to  miself
20 minutes ago

link if you still haven’t found it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YBv7C4KnnQ

Swimmerinlane9
41 minutes ago

Boots with the fur

TimmyTongle
50 minutes ago

Boots with the fur

Not-so-Silent Observer
51 minutes ago

Another exciting day!

Timmy Cheng
1 hour ago

Apple bottom jeans

fatt mallon
Reply to  Timmy Cheng
50 minutes ago

boots with fur

