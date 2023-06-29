Abbey Weitzeil Scratches ‘A’ Final of Women’s 50 Back: Day 3 Scratches

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

In addition to Ryan Murphy scratching out of the ‘A’ final of men’s 100 butterfly, Abbey Weitzeil has scratched out of the ‘A’ final fo the women’s 50 backstroke. Weitzeil swam the sixth fastest time this morning, clocking in at a 27.99. That was 0.04 seconds off of her seed time of 27.95 as she matched her sixth place seed.

Weitzeil has already qualified for Worlds as she was second in the women’s 100 freestyle on night one. She earned a spot as both a relay and individual swimmer. She is the second seed for the 50 free that will be contested Saturday morning.

Murphy was not the only man to scratch the 50 back. #12 Matthew Jensen and #13 Michael Andrew both scratched out of the B final. Andrew swam the second fasest time this morning in the 50 breast. If Andrew had stayed in the 100 fly, he would have had about just over 20 minutes before swimming in the ‘A’ final of the 50 breast.

After winning the 100 free on night one to qualify for Worlds, #10 Jack Alexy has scratched out of the men’s 50 back B final. Alexy was 0.14 seconds off of making the A final. In addition, brothers Nate Stoffle and Aidan Stoffle have also scratched out of the B final.

Josh Matheny was second in the men’s 200 breaststroke last night, most likely punching his ticket to Worlds. This morning he swam a 27.85 in the 50 breast to be tied for 11th going into tonight. Matheny has scratched the event. Notably, Matheny is the third seed in the 100 breast which will occur tomorrow morning. He won the 100 breast at 2022 Summer Nationals. After swimming the 17th fastest 50 breast this morning, Brandon Fischer has also scratched the B final of the 50 breast.

The final scratch for A and B finals of the night is #13 Abby Arens who swam a 31.69 in the women’s 50 breast. Arens was the 26th seed (with a 100 breast entry time). Arens will compete in lane four of the ‘B’ final in the 100 fly earlier in the night as she swam a lifetime best this morning of a 58.70.