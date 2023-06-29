Matt Fallon on 200 Breast Race Strategy: “I like to draft off of people”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Matt Fallon used his patented closing speed to take the 200 Breast national title on Wednesday. Not only has Fallon accepted that he goes out slower than most of his competitors, but he has embraced it, often swimming on the side of the lane in order to draft off of other swimmers during the first portion of the race.
if he gets out with zsc that would be an awesome race
Good luck with that against ZSC.
Doesn’t that come back to haunt you as you try to pass them?
I feel like there’s not a lot of drafting potential in breaststroke but hey if it works for him, it works for him