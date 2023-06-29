Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matt Fallon on 200 Breast Race Strategy: “I like to draft off of people”

Comments: 4

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Matt Fallon used his patented closing speed to take the 200 Breast national title on Wednesday. Not only has Fallon accepted that he goes out slower than most of his competitors, but he has embraced it, often swimming on the side of the lane in order to draft off of other swimmers during the first portion of the race.

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
miself
30 minutes ago

if he gets out with zsc that would be an awesome race

1
0
Reply
Chachi
32 minutes ago

Good luck with that against ZSC.

2
0
Reply
RealSlimThomas
34 minutes ago

Doesn’t that come back to haunt you as you try to pass them?

1
0
Reply
Entgegen
36 minutes ago

I feel like there’s not a lot of drafting potential in breaststroke but hey if it works for him, it works for him

4
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!