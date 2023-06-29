Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UPDATE: Start Time for Night 3 US World Trials in Indy Pushed Back to 7:30 PM EST

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

UPDATE #2

7:30 PM start time has been confirmed for tonight’s finals session.

-Updated Report Below-

USA Swimming has updated saying that if power is restored finals tonight will begin 90-120 minutes after power has returned. They are also working on a contingency plan if power is not restored to much of the area hotels as they currently do not have power.

Next update: 6:15 pm EST

-Original Report Below-

Day 3 finals at U.S. World Trials have been pushed back from 7:00 pm EST to 7:30 pm EST, USA Swimming announced at 5:24 pm on night 3.

The finals session has been delayed due to “inclement weather and power outages in downtown Indianapolis.”

This is the second weather-related incident the meet has experienced so far as before the meet started, athletes at the pool had to shelter in place due to a tornado warning in Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

USA Swimming also announced that they will send another update at 5:45 pm EST announcing any further changes.

Heavy rain is currently coming down in Indianapolis. Thunderstorms are expected through the evening but changes begin to fade at 8 pm (60%), 9 pm (40%), and 10 pm (no chance reported). Most of SwimSwam’s drive back to their hotel included many traffic light outages.

In addition to the numerous thunderstorms to hit Indianapolis this week, the area has also been experiencing poor air quality. This morning, the air quality index (AQI) was around 170, in the “unhealthy” range. As of tonight, the AQI has gone down to around 115 placing it in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

chickenlamp
6 minutes ago

Trying to imagine what the contingency plan is if power isn’t restored in the next couple hours. Would they move this finals sessions to Sunday? Split tonight’s finals between Fri and Sat?

Swim2win
Reply to  chickenlamp
36 seconds ago

It’s fine. 7:30 start confirmed.

Taa
12 minutes ago

I just checked the radar now its just some steady rain activity I don’t see any red/yellow cells

SwimmerTX
14 minutes ago

Word around the merch display as of a couple mins ago is that the meet is now delayed 90 mins

GowdyRaines
15 minutes ago

Obviously this storm didn’t hit it’s taper. It peaked way too early in this race to shut down the session.

Swim2win
21 minutes ago

30 extra minutes of taper for Casas maybe it’ll help

KSW
38 minutes ago

I blame the officials for this

JimSwim22
Reply to  KSW
33 minutes ago

I think your are right, the storm clouds are clearly doing multiple fly kicks

NUSwimFan
Reply to  JimSwim22
19 minutes ago

Please await video review

KSW
Reply to  NUSwimFan
11 minutes ago

Results are now official: Storm clouds have been disqualified for multiple dolphin kicks on breakout

PhillyMark
Reply to  KSW
13 minutes ago

I had a flight canceled recently because the arriving flight was delayed so long that the flight crew was too tired…I’m sure the officials similarly have rest requirements between sessions

