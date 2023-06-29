UPDATE: Start Time for Night 3 US World Trials in Indy Pushed Back to 7:30 PM EST

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

UPDATE #2

7:30 PM start time has been confirmed for tonight’s finals session.

-Updated Report Below-

USA Swimming has updated saying that if power is restored finals tonight will begin 90-120 minutes after power has returned. They are also working on a contingency plan if power is not restored to much of the area hotels as they currently do not have power.

Next update: 6:15 pm EST

Update from USA Swimming regarding finals: We are waiting on hotels nearby where swimmers are staying to have their power restored. pic.twitter.com/nrTLB2iU9l — Yanyan Li (@yyanyanli1) June 29, 2023

-Original Report Below-

Day 3 finals at U.S. World Trials have been pushed back from 7:00 pm EST to 7:30 pm EST, USA Swimming announced at 5:24 pm on night 3.

The finals session has been delayed due to “inclement weather and power outages in downtown Indianapolis.”

This is the second weather-related incident the meet has experienced so far as before the meet started, athletes at the pool had to shelter in place due to a tornado warning in Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

USA Swimming also announced that they will send another update at 5:45 pm EST announcing any further changes.

Heavy rain is currently coming down in Indianapolis. Thunderstorms are expected through the evening but changes begin to fade at 8 pm (60%), 9 pm (40%), and 10 pm (no chance reported). Most of SwimSwam’s drive back to their hotel included many traffic light outages.

In addition to the numerous thunderstorms to hit Indianapolis this week, the area has also been experiencing poor air quality. This morning, the air quality index (AQI) was around 170, in the “unhealthy” range. As of tonight, the AQI has gone down to around 115 placing it in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.