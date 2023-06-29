2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Finals Preview

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

Kicking off the night will be the women’s 400 IM. Alex Walsh was out fast this morning, leading her heat by two seconds already at the 100 mark. She led the race the whole way and claimed the top time heading into tonight’s finals. Walsh was eighth last night in the women’s 200 free, so she will look to punch her ticket to Japan tonight. Next to Walsh will be Katie Grimes who will look to book her trip to Worlds in the pool, as she has already qualified in Open Water.

Fellow teenager Leah Hayes was third in the 400 IM this morning and will also have a shot at Worlds tonight. Lilla Bognar dropped almost three seconds this morning and will be the fourth seed tonight. Rising college sophomores Justina Kozan, Lucy Bell, and Zoe Dixon are also in the A final tonight along with youngster Kayla Han.

Carson Foster posted the top time in the men’s 400 IM this morning by over two seconds. The reigning Worlds silver medalist will be next to Bobby Finke tonight. Both men have already qualified for Worlds individually. Arizona State pro group training partners Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland were third and fourth this morning. Both represented the US in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After qualifying for Worlds last night in the 200 free, Baylor Nelson was the fifth fastest this morning. Danny Berlitz swam a huge best time this morning making the A final. Sean Grieshop and Owen Lloyd will compete in the outside lanes tonight.

Gretchen Walsh took the top time this morning in the women’s 100 fly. She will be next to American Record holder Torri Huske tonight. Virginia teammate Kate Douglass will be on the other side of Gretchen Walsh. World Junior Record holder Claire Curzan was the fourth fastest this morning. Walsh and Douglass have already qualified for Worlds individually. Huske has made the 4×100 free relay already and both her and Curzan will look to make the team individually.

Teenager Alex Shackell already made Worlds last night in the 200 free but will look to make it individually here. Texas teammates Kelly Pash and Olivia Bray will also be in the A final tonight, along with Gabi Albiero.

Dare Rose was the only man under the 51 second mark this morning in the men’s 100 fly. Shaine Casas will be next to Rose tonight. Zach Harting will be on the other side of Rose. Rose’s teammate Gabe Jett also made the A final.

Teenager Thomas Heilman broke his own 15-16 NAG record this morning and will have a shot to do so again tonight as he tied Trenton Julian to be the fifth fastest heading into tonight. Luke Miller was the eighth fastest this morning but will swim in lane one as Ryan Murphy scratched. Caeleb Dressel got scratched into the A final after swimming the ninth fastest time this morning.

Lilly King led the way in the 50 breast and will be next to Lydia Jacoby tonight. Both have been the fastest two Americans in the event so far this year.

Nic Fink will look to punch his ticket as he leads the way in the 50 breast. Michael Andrew scratched the B final of the 100 fly and will be next to Fink tonight.

American Record holder in the event Katharine Berkoff swam the fastest 50 back this morning. Regan Smith did not swim the 100 fly this morning, focusing on the 50 back.

World Record holder Hunter Armstrong will swim out of lane four tonight in the men’s 50 back. Next to Armstrong is Justin Ress, who was sixth in the 100 free on night 1.