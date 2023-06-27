2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

After a wild first prelims session, we’re back for finals on Day 1 of U.S. Trials. The session features finals of the 200 butterfly and 100 freestyle, along with the fastest heats of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free.

In the women’s 200 fly, Regan Smith looks fully in control, clocking the only sub-2:07 time (2:06.80) to lead the way through prelims. Behind her though, her Sun Devil teammate, veteran Hali Flickinger, is looking a little vulnerable sitting in sixth (2:08.64). That opens the door for swimmers like Dakota Luther, Alex Shackell, and Kelly Pash to break through and make the 2023 Worlds team.

Carson Foster leads the way in the men’s 200 fly after swimming 1:54.30 in prelims. The big story is Thomas Heilman though, who dropped over a second and blazed his way to a 1:55.11 for second seed overall.

It’s going to be a bloodbath in both the women’s and men’s 100 freestyles. On the women’s side, Abbey Weitzeil continued her bounceback year, swimming a new personal best of 52.92. She wasn’t the only one sub-53 though–Kate Douglass cut about a second off her best with a 52.98. With Olivia Smoliga and Gretchen Walsh hitting lifetime bests in prelims as well, the top 4 swimmers heading into tonight all notched personal bests in prelims.

There was a lot of turnover in the men’s 100 free, as Caeleb Dressel, Brooks Curry, Hunter Armstrong, Kieran Smith, and Shaine Casas all missed out on the championship heat. Instead, there’s a crop of fast rising talent looking to qualify for their first Worlds team. That includes Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, and Matt King, who all broke 48 seconds for the first time this morning.

The distance races will feature Gator teammates and Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke. Both are the strong favorites to win their respective races, but there’s close races shaping up for second behind them.

Watch:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) — 2009

American Record: 2:03.87, Regan Smith — 2023

— 2023 U.S. Open Record: 2:03.87, Regan Smith (USA) — 2023

(USA) — 2023 Championship Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:07.93

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:06.32

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2022

American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps — 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

Championship Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:54.22

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:53.61

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017

American Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel — 2019

— 2019 U.S. Open Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (USA) — 2018

(USA) — 2018 Championship Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (USA) — 2018

(USA) — 2018 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 53.65

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 52.92

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (FASTEST HEAT)

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016

(USA) — 2016 American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky — 2016

— 2016 U.S. Open Record: 8:06.86, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016

(USA) — 2016 Championship Record: 8:09.27, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 8:37.90

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 8:17.52

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 8:19.00

Top 8:

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (FASTEST HEAT)

World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) — 2012

American Record: 14:36.70, Bobby Finke — 2022

— 2022 U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008

Championship Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 14:51.78

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 14:36.94

Top 8: