2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
After a wild first prelims session, we’re back for finals on Day 1 of U.S. Trials. The session features finals of the 200 butterfly and 100 freestyle, along with the fastest heats of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free.
In the women’s 200 fly, Regan Smith looks fully in control, clocking the only sub-2:07 time (2:06.80) to lead the way through prelims. Behind her though, her Sun Devil teammate, veteran Hali Flickinger, is looking a little vulnerable sitting in sixth (2:08.64). That opens the door for swimmers like Dakota Luther, Alex Shackell, and Kelly Pash to break through and make the 2023 Worlds team.
Carson Foster leads the way in the men’s 200 fly after swimming 1:54.30 in prelims. The big story is Thomas Heilman though, who dropped over a second and blazed his way to a 1:55.11 for second seed overall.
It’s going to be a bloodbath in both the women’s and men’s 100 freestyles. On the women’s side, Abbey Weitzeil continued her bounceback year, swimming a new personal best of 52.92. She wasn’t the only one sub-53 though–Kate Douglass cut about a second off her best with a 52.98. With Olivia Smoliga and Gretchen Walsh hitting lifetime bests in prelims as well, the top 4 swimmers heading into tonight all notched personal bests in prelims.
There was a lot of turnover in the men’s 100 free, as Caeleb Dressel, Brooks Curry, Hunter Armstrong, Kieran Smith, and Shaine Casas all missed out on the championship heat. Instead, there’s a crop of fast rising talent looking to qualify for their first Worlds team. That includes Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, and Matt King, who all broke 48 seconds for the first time this morning.
The distance races will feature Gator teammates and Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke. Both are the strong favorites to win their respective races, but there’s close races shaping up for second behind them.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS
- World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) — 2009
- American Record: 2:03.87, Regan Smith — 2023
- U.S. Open Record: 2:03.87, Regan Smith (USA) — 2023
- Championship Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (USA) — 2021
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:07.93
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:06.32
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS
- World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2022
- American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps — 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- Championship Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:54.22
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:53.61
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017
- American Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel — 2019
- U.S. Open Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (USA) — 2018
- Championship Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (USA) — 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 53.65
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 52.92
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) — 2022
- American Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel — 2019
- U.S. Open Record: 47.39, Caeleb Dressel/Ryan Held — 2021/2019
- Championship Record: 47.39, Caeleb Dressel/Ryan Held — 2021/2019
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 48.51
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 48.25
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 47.71
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (FASTEST HEAT)
- World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016
- American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky — 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 8:06.86, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016
- Championship Record: 8:09.27, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 8:37.90
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 8:17.52
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 8:19.00
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (FASTEST HEAT)
- World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) — 2012
- American Record: 14:36.70, Bobby Finke — 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008
- Championship Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 14:51.78
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 14:36.94
Predicitions 100 free:
1. Douglass
2. Weitzel
3. Huske
4. Smoliga
5. Walsh
6. De loof
7. Parker
8. Sims
Weitzel wins Walsh goes 53.2 for 3rd
I have sims knocking Deloof out of top 6
Any bold predictions?
Legends has it that Mason Laur once ate 24 Krispey Kreme doughnuts in one sitting. Just shows you that this guy is a force to be reckoned with. He knows what the task at hand involves and he gets the job done.
Anybody else worried that the USA swimming YouTube feed won’t materialize? 😬
Absolutely
Waiting for USA Swimming
6:40 PM
1.6K waiting
Also does yours say it starts at 10:40?
This is pathetic.
how can we watch at outside us
Peacock
It’s on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@usaswimming/streams
Youtube livestream on USA Swimming channel
IF Douglass finishes top 2 in the 200 Breast and 100 free, it’ll be interesting to see if she chooses to swim both at Worlds. Heats, Semis, and Finals are all in the same sessions, and the finals are fairly close together (only three events in-between (though all semi-finals) with the 100 free coming before the 200 breast in that session). It would be about a 25-35 minute window in-between.
I am hit or miss on Brett Hawke’s takes, and certified something this morning. That being said, his discussion this morning on Dressel was one of the best, most thoughtful I’ve heard. Most of us want him to have happiness, just are left to speculate too much because he’s chosen to not even put out a statement through his PR team at any point in this process while competing in a very public forum.
