2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 26

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

After a wild first prelims session, we’re back for finals on Day 1 of U.S. Trials. The session features finals of the 200 butterfly and 100 freestyle, along with the fastest heats of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free.

In the women’s 200 fly, Regan Smith looks fully in control, clocking the only sub-2:07 time (2:06.80) to lead the way through prelims. Behind her though, her Sun Devil teammate, veteran Hali Flickinger, is looking a little vulnerable sitting in sixth (2:08.64). That opens the door for swimmers like Dakota LutherAlex Shackell, and Kelly Pash to break through and make the 2023 Worlds team.

Carson Foster leads the way in the men’s 200 fly after swimming 1:54.30 in prelims. The big story is Thomas Heilman though, who dropped over a second and blazed his way to a 1:55.11 for second seed overall.

It’s going to be a bloodbath in both the women’s and men’s 100 freestyles. On the women’s side, Abbey Weitzeil continued her bounceback year, swimming a new personal best of 52.92. She wasn’t the only one sub-53 though–Kate Douglass cut about a second off her best with a 52.98. With Olivia Smoliga and Gretchen Walsh hitting lifetime bests in prelims as well, the top 4 swimmers heading into tonight all notched personal bests in prelims.

There was a lot of turnover in the men’s 100 free, as Caeleb Dressel, Brooks Curry, Hunter Armstrong, Kieran Smith, and Shaine Casas all missed out on the championship heat. Instead, there’s a crop of fast rising talent looking to qualify for their first Worlds team. That includes Jack Alexy, Destin Lascoand Matt King, who all broke 48 seconds for the first time this morning.

The distance races will feature Gator teammates and Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke. Both are the strong favorites to win their respective races, but there’s close races shaping up for second behind them.

Watch:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

  • World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) — 2009
  • American Record: 2:03.87, Regan Smith — 2023
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:03.87, Regan Smith (USA) — 2023
  • Championship Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (USA) — 2021
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 2:07.93
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 2:06.32

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

  • World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2022
  • American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps — 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • Championship Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 1:54.22
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 1:53.61

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

  • World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017
  • American Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel — 2019
  • U.S. Open Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (USA) — 2018
  • Championship Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (USA) — 2018
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 53.65
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 52.92

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

  • World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) — 2022
  • American Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel — 2019
  • U.S. Open Record: 47.39, Caeleb Dressel/Ryan Held — 2021/2019
  • Championship Record: 47.39, Caeleb Dressel/Ryan Held — 2021/2019
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 48.51
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 4 Time: 48.25
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 47.71

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (FASTEST HEAT)

  • World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016
  • American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky — 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: 8:06.86, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016
  • Championship Record: 8:09.27, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2022
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 8:37.90
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 8:17.52
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 8:19.00

Top 8:

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (FASTEST HEAT)

  • World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) — 2012
  • American Record: 14:36.70, Bobby Finke — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008
  • Championship Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 14:51.78
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 14:36.94

Top 8:

26
gitech
3 minutes ago

Predicitions 100 free:
1. Douglass
2. Weitzel
3. Huske
4. Smoliga
5. Walsh
6. De loof
7. Parker
8. Sims

0
-1
Reply
Taa
Reply to  gitech
2 minutes ago

Weitzel wins Walsh goes 53.2 for 3rd

0
0
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  gitech
1 minute ago

I have sims knocking Deloof out of top 6

0
0
Reply
Taa
3 minutes ago

Any bold predictions?

0
0
Reply
Saucy sausage
7 minutes ago

Legends has it that Mason Laur once ate 24 Krispey Kreme doughnuts in one sitting. Just shows you that this guy is a force to be reckoned with. He knows what the task at hand involves and he gets the job done.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Saucy sausage
3
-3
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
7 minutes ago

Anybody else worried that the USA swimming YouTube feed won't materialize? 😬

8
0
Reply
Noah
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
3 minutes ago

Absolutely

1
0
Reply
Snowpipers of Alaska
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
2 minutes ago

Waiting for USA Swimming
6:40 PM
1.6K waiting

1
0
Reply
Revsticky
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
1 minute ago

Also does yours say it starts at 10:40?

0
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
1 minute ago

This is pathetic.

0
0
Reply
manoj ghimire
9 minutes ago

how can we watch at outside us

1
-2
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  manoj ghimire
6 minutes ago

Peacock

1
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  manoj ghimire
1 minute ago

It's on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@usaswimming/streams

0
0
Reply
Ploki
Reply to  manoj ghimire
3 seconds ago

Youtube livestream on USA Swimming channel

0
0
Reply
Wow
12 minutes ago

IF Douglass finishes top 2 in the 200 Breast and 100 free, it'll be interesting to see if she chooses to swim both at Worlds. Heats, Semis, and Finals are all in the same sessions, and the finals are fairly close together (only three events in-between (though all semi-finals) with the 100 free coming before the 200 breast in that session). It would be about a 25-35 minute window in-between.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Wow
5
0
Reply
oxyswim
17 minutes ago

I am hit or miss on Brett Hawke's takes, and certified something this morning. That being said, his discussion this morning on Dressel was one of the best, most thoughtful I've heard. Most of us want him to have happiness, just are left to speculate too much because he's chosen to not even put out a statement through his PR team at any point in this process while competing in a very public forum.

10
0
Reply
Shaddy419
20 minutes ago

Rowdy Gaines drinking game rules (World Trials Edition)

1 Sip:
Rowdy mentions how old a swimmer is

Mentions Australia

Mentions an athlete was an Olympian

Mention of an athlete’s reaction time(100 yards)

Mentions what side an athlete is breathing to

2 Sips:

Mention of reaction time (200 yards)

Rowdy gets either and athlete or coach’s name wrong (First or last name)

Rowdy gets a school wrong that an athlete swims/swam for

Rowdy makes a prediction

Rowdy activates the cough switch

Rowdy doesn’t mention an athlete who’s doing really well

Finish your drink:
Bobo wakes up

Mention of reaction time in the 800

Rowdy declares the winner before a finish and gets it wrong (The Luca Urlando Rule)

Rowdy… Read more »

18
-1
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Shaddy419
13 minutes ago

Pretty much every time he opens his mouth right🤣

1
0
Reply
Shaq
Reply to  Shaddy419
12 minutes ago

I wish Swimswam could pin comments because this is one I want to stay at the top🤣

1
0
Reply
claire curzan fan
Reply to  Shaddy419
11 minutes ago

can't wait to do this! (i'm underage)

Last edited 11 minutes ago by claire curzan fan
0
0
Reply
Shaddy419
Reply to  claire curzan fan
10 minutes ago

The Rowdy Gaines Drinking Game officially does not condone underage drinking

6
0
Reply
Joel
Reply to  Shaddy419
9 minutes ago

I don't think Rowdy knows where Australia is on a map

2
-3
Reply
Miself
Reply to  Joel
6 minutes ago

Not while he is playing this game he doesn't

0
0
Reply
Miself
Reply to  Miself
6 minutes ago

There should be a comma

0
0
Reply
Miself
Reply to  Miself
5 minutes ago

I'm in the third round apparently

0
0
Reply
Becky D
Reply to  Shaddy419
6 minutes ago

You forgot:

Rowdy spends half of a race talking about a swimmer who is either a) not racing in this event or b) retired.

2
0
Reply

