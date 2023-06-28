Katie Ledecky on Caeleb Dressel: “There’s so much that you all don’t see”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
June 27 – July 1, 2023
Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
After winning another national title in the 800 free, Katie Ledecky spoke to the press about a myriad of topics. Lastly, she spoke about her Florida teammate, Caeleb Dressel, saying he is a joy to have in their training environment. “There’s so much that you all don’t see on a day-to-day basis just on the joy that he brings to the pool deck every day”
Caeleb: “no don’t talk to me don’t ask me anything don’t expect anything from me no you can’t see anything”
Caeleb’s teammates: “you don’t know anything”
Well duh. Self fulfilling prophecy isn’t it?
Great response from Katie; she’s the teammate anyone would want. Still kinda disappointing that he doesn’t step up and say something. If it’s a mental health thing, an injury, or even just being burned out and struggling to stay motivated, he could explain where he’s at and help others who might be going through something similar.
He’s gotten to live the dream as an Olympic champion and make significant money as a pro swimmer, so yeah he does owe it to the fans who have helped make that possible.
that is a really lovely response from Katie
I’ve commented this before, but I just don’t trust Nesty for whatever reason.
Being a great teammate allows others to reach greater heights. Great message Katie! Cheering on Caeleb every time. Go get ‘em!
YES WE KNOW because NOBODY WILL TELL US
are you gonna cwy?? 😢
Is there somewhere to watch the full interview?
Such a class act.