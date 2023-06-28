Katie Ledecky on Caeleb Dressel: “There’s so much that you all don’t see”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After winning another national title in the 800 free, Katie Ledecky spoke to the press about a myriad of topics. Lastly, she spoke about her Florida teammate, Caeleb Dressel, saying he is a joy to have in their training environment. “There’s so much that you all don’t see on a day-to-day basis just on the joy that he brings to the pool deck every day”