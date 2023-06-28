Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky on Caeleb Dressel: “There’s so much that you all don’t see”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After winning another national title in the 800 free, Katie Ledecky spoke to the press about a myriad of topics. Lastly, she spoke about her Florida teammate, Caeleb Dressel, saying he is a joy to have in their training environment. “There’s so much that you all don’t see on a day-to-day basis just on the joy that he brings to the pool deck every day”

Turks and cakes
1 minute ago

Caeleb: “no don’t talk to me don’t ask me anything don’t expect anything from me no you can’t see anything”
Caeleb’s teammates: “you don’t know anything”

Well duh. Self fulfilling prophecy isn’t it?

David
19 minutes ago

Great response from Katie; she’s the teammate anyone would want. Still kinda disappointing that he doesn’t step up and say something. If it’s a mental health thing, an injury, or even just being burned out and struggling to stay motivated, he could explain where he’s at and help others who might be going through something similar.
He’s gotten to live the dream as an Olympic champion and make significant money as a pro swimmer, so yeah he does owe it to the fans who have helped make that possible.

chickenlamp
44 minutes ago

that is a really lovely response from Katie

Andrew
45 minutes ago

I’ve commented this before, but I just don’t trust Nesty for whatever reason.

Just sayin’
46 minutes ago

Being a great teammate allows others to reach greater heights. Great message Katie! Cheering on Caeleb every time. Go get ‘em!

Konner Scott
47 minutes ago

YES WE KNOW because NOBODY WILL TELL US

KSW
Reply to  Konner Scott
40 minutes ago

are you gonna cwy?? 😢

Casual swim fan
48 minutes ago

Is there somewhere to watch the full interview?

Flow
57 minutes ago

Such a class act.

