2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

“Bathtub pool swimmers”? Not anymore, because three out of the six potential World Championship qualifiers in the women’s 4×100 free relay are from the University of Virginia.

In the ‘A’ final of the women’s 100 free at the 2023 Phillips 66 National Championships, former Virginia swimmer Kate Douglass (52.57) and current Virginia swimmers Gretchen Walsh (53.11) and Maxine Parker (53.51) finished first, third and sixth respectively. Douglass and Walsh have locked up World Championship spots, while Parker will likely qualify as well.

Douglass’s time makes her the second-fastest American woman of all time, only behind Simone Manuel‘s 52.04 American record. In just one day, she has dropped nearly a second in a half from her best time of 53.99 from April 2022.

All-Time Top U.S. Performers, Women’s 100 Free:

Simone Manuel — 52.04 (2019) Kate Douglass — 52.57 (2023) Mallory Comerford — 52.59 (2017) Torri Huske (2022)/Abbey Weitzeil (2023) — 52.92

It wasn’t just Douglass that set a huge milestone though, as her training partner Walsh qualified for her first-ever senior international team.

Walsh first broke out onto the international scene as a 16-year-old when she swam a time of 53.74 in 2019 but failed to get close to that time at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials or the 2022 U.S. World Championship team—missing the ‘A’ final by a significant margin at both meets. However, on Tuesday night, she beat her 2019 best time first by swimming 53.64 in prelims, and then going 53.11 in finals.

Last but not least, Parker also saw a big breakthrough. Coming into 2023, her best time in the 100 free was 54.97 which was set 2022 U.S. Nationals. She then improved that time to a 54.21 at the Atlanta Classic this May, and then clocked a 53.51 personal best and a likely World Championship berth a month later.

Comparative Splits:

Kate Douglass, 2023 U.S. Trials Kate Douglass, 2022 U.S. Trials 50m 25.35 26.04 100m 27.22 27.95 Total 52.57 53.99

Gretchen Walsh, 2023 U.S. Trials Gretchen Walsh, 2019 World Juniors 50m 25.19 25.57 100m 27.75 28.17 Total 53.14 53.74

Maxine Parker, 2023 U.S. Trials Maxine Parker, 2023 Atlanta Classic 50m 25.81 26.14 100m 27.70 28.07 Total 53.51 54.21

Now, the Virginia women are no longer dominating American sprint freestyle in yards, but also in the long course pool.