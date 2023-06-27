Thomas Heilman Breaks Michael Phelps’ NAG Record with 1:54.54 200 Fly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
16 year old Thomas Heilman broke Michael Phelps‘ National Age Group (NAG) Record swimming a 1:54.54 in the men’s 200 butterfly to kick off night one in Indianapolis. That time broke Phelps’ old record of 1:54.58 which he swam back in 2001, which also was the World Record at the time.
Notably, if Heilman breaks the record in Fukuoka, that would be where Phelps set his NAG record back in 2001.
Heilman became the second fastest performer this morning as he swam a personal best of 1:55.11 in prelims, a best time already by over a second. With his swim in finals, Heilman dropped a total of 1.98 seconds off his previous best of 1:56.52 coming into the meet which he swam at Junior Pan Pacs last summer.
|HEILMAN- 2023 Finals
|HEILMAN – 2023 Prelims
|PHELPS – 2001
|50
|25.46
|25.68
|25.64
|100
|54.20 (28.74)
|54.39 (28.71)
|54.81 (29.17)
|150
|1:24.50 (30.3)
|1:24.45 (30.06)
|1:24.71 (29.90)
|200
|1:54.54 (30.04)
|1:55.11 (30.66)
|1:54.58 (29.87)
Heilman’s biggest difference tonight was his closing 50, where he was almost a second faster. Notably, although Heilman was faster than he was in prelims, Phelps’ old record closing 50 was faster.
Heilman’s swim also makes him the 10th fastest US performer ever, moving up five spots after his prelims swim.
With tonight’s swim, Heilman also becomes the youngest swimmer to *make* the Worlds (or Olympic) team on the men’s side since Michael Phelps did back in 2000. Since Phelps, the only other 16-year-old male to make one of those teams was Open Water swimmer Sean Ryan back in 2009, although Ryan was older than Heilman by a few months at the time he qualified.
Well we have a new star rising to the occasion he is closing on Milak’s WJR and he might just break it. And the youngest male to make an international team since 2001 and since Phelps! Huge swim and big PB knew he could do it. Congrats Tom.
Keep in mind…he has until the end of 2025 to break that record.
If he doesn’t go pro next year, I can’t imagine he wouldn’t go to ASU and train under Bob Bowman after high school. He’s basically Phelps 2.0.
Bowman coaching Marchand and Heilman is just unfair it’s like Gregg Popovich coaching Jokic and Wemby
Even if he does go pro…he should go to ASU after the OGs
holy god. he is legit legit.
Sean Ryan the absolute GOAT
To Thomas, who leaves smoke on the water pool , we love to watch you swim, and we think you’re super cool!!. Send
people are saying that they’re actively rooting against Trenton julian. Whats that all about?
Safe sport violation that has not been disclosed. Whatever it is…it’s not good.
He was cleared by the US Center for Safesport.
Yea…sure…whatever tf that means Braden…sure
This kid is going to be an icon.