Thomas Heilman Breaks Michael Phelps’ NAG Record with 1:54.54 200 Fly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

16 year old Thomas Heilman broke Michael Phelps‘ National Age Group (NAG) Record swimming a 1:54.54 in the men’s 200 butterfly to kick off night one in Indianapolis. That time broke Phelps’ old record of 1:54.58 which he swam back in 2001, which also was the World Record at the time.

Notably, if Heilman breaks the record in Fukuoka, that would be where Phelps set his NAG record back in 2001.

Heilman became the second fastest performer this morning as he swam a personal best of 1:55.11 in prelims, a best time already by over a second. With his swim in finals, Heilman dropped a total of 1.98 seconds off his previous best of 1:56.52 coming into the meet which he swam at Junior Pan Pacs last summer.

HEILMAN- 2023 Finals HEILMAN – 2023 Prelims PHELPS – 2001
50 25.46 25.68 25.64
100 54.20 (28.74) 54.39 (28.71) 54.81 (29.17)
150 1:24.50 (30.3) 1:24.45 (30.06) 1:24.71 (29.90)
200 1:54.54 (30.04) 1:55.11 (30.66) 1:54.58 (29.87)

Heilman’s biggest difference tonight was his closing 50, where he was almost a second faster. Notably, although Heilman was faster than he was in prelims, Phelps’ old record closing 50 was faster.

Heilman’s swim also makes him the 10th fastest US performer ever, moving up five spots after his prelims swim.

With tonight’s swim, Heilman also becomes the youngest swimmer to *make* the Worlds (or Olympic) team on the men’s side  since Michael Phelps did back in 2000. Since Phelps, the only other 16-year-old male to make one of those teams was Open Water swimmer Sean Ryan back in 2009, although Ryan was older than Heilman by a few months at the time he qualified.

PFA
1 minute ago

Well we have a new star rising to the occasion he is closing on Milak’s WJR and he might just break it. And the youngest male to make an international team since 2001 and since Phelps! Huge swim and big PB knew he could do it. Congrats Tom.

Last edited 21 seconds ago by PFA
0
0
Reply
Swim2win
Reply to  PFA
4 seconds ago

Keep in mind…he has until the end of 2025 to break that record.

0
0
Reply
CavaDore
14 minutes ago

If he doesn’t go pro next year, I can’t imagine he wouldn’t go to ASU and train under Bob Bowman after high school. He’s basically Phelps 2.0.

2
0
Reply
Facts
Reply to  CavaDore
13 minutes ago

Bowman coaching Marchand and Heilman is just unfair it’s like Gregg Popovich coaching Jokic and Wemby

3
0
Reply
Swim2win
Reply to  CavaDore
11 minutes ago

Even if he does go pro…he should go to ASU after the OGs

0
0
Reply
henry
22 minutes ago

holy god. he is legit legit.

0
0
Reply
Nc state swimmer
23 minutes ago

Sean Ryan the absolute GOAT

0
0
Reply
AutoPhil
39 minutes ago

To Thomas, who leaves smoke on the water pool , we love to watch you swim, and we think you’re super cool!!. Send

6
-2
Reply
Ferda
42 minutes ago

people are saying that they’re actively rooting against Trenton julian. Whats that all about?

1
0
Reply
Swim2win
Reply to  Ferda
35 minutes ago

Safe sport violation that has not been disclosed. Whatever it is…it’s not good.

8
-1
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Swim2win
33 minutes ago

He was cleared by the US Center for Safesport.

4
-4
Reply
Swim2win
Reply to  Braden Keith
15 minutes ago

Yea…sure…whatever tf that means Braden…sure

1
-1
Reply
Swim2win
42 minutes ago

This kid is going to be an icon.

3
0
Reply

