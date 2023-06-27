Thomas Heilman Breaks Michael Phelps’ NAG Record with 1:54.54 200 Fly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Finals Heat Sheet

16 year old Thomas Heilman broke Michael Phelps‘ National Age Group (NAG) Record swimming a 1:54.54 in the men’s 200 butterfly to kick off night one in Indianapolis. That time broke Phelps’ old record of 1:54.58 which he swam back in 2001, which also was the World Record at the time.

Notably, if Heilman breaks the record in Fukuoka, that would be where Phelps set his NAG record back in 2001.

Heilman became the second fastest performer this morning as he swam a personal best of 1:55.11 in prelims, a best time already by over a second. With his swim in finals, Heilman dropped a total of 1.98 seconds off his previous best of 1:56.52 coming into the meet which he swam at Junior Pan Pacs last summer.

HEILMAN- 2023 Finals HEILMAN – 2023 Prelims PHELPS – 2001 50 25.46 25.68 25.64 100 54.20 (28.74) 54.39 (28.71) 54.81 (29.17) 150 1:24.50 (30.3) 1:24.45 (30.06) 1:24.71 (29.90) 200 1:54.54 (30.04) 1:55.11 (30.66) 1:54.58 (29.87)

Heilman’s biggest difference tonight was his closing 50, where he was almost a second faster. Notably, although Heilman was faster than he was in prelims, Phelps’ old record closing 50 was faster.

Heilman’s swim also makes him the 10th fastest US performer ever, moving up five spots after his prelims swim.

With tonight’s swim, Heilman also becomes the youngest swimmer to *make* the Worlds (or Olympic) team on the men’s side since Michael Phelps did back in 2000. Since Phelps, the only other 16-year-old male to make one of those teams was Open Water swimmer Sean Ryan back in 2009, although Ryan was older than Heilman by a few months at the time he qualified.