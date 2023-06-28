2023 U.S. Nationals: Rookies Abound, Ledecky Qualifies For 6th-Straight Worlds Roster

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

While the official title for this week’s meet is the “U.S. National Championships,” it is also serving as a selection meet for four different international teams: the World Aquatics Championships, World Junior Aquatic Championships, the Pan American Games, and the LEN U-23 Championships.

After day one of competition, a total of 10 men and 10 women are in line for spots on the USA’s World Championships roster. Note that due to roster limits, not all of these swimmers are guaranteed spots. We’ve noted the ones who have not officially secured their invites in italics.

Men

Women

We won’t delve too deep in the specific selection criteria here for each meet here (although they’re pasted at the bottom of the post), but it’s worth noting a that swimmer is only eligible to swim in one of the aforementioned meets. That stands in contrast to some previous years, where, for instance, relay-only swimmers at World Championships were still allowed to swim individual events at meets like the World University Games or the Pan American Games. Here’s how the meets stack up in priority:

2023 World Aquatics Championships 2023 World Aquatics Junior Championships 2023 Pan American Games 2023 LEN European U23 Championships

This means that rosters will be in flux throughout the week. For instance, right now, after finishing 5th and 6th in the 100 free, Ryan Held and Justin Ress aren’t quite guaranteed roster spots on the World Championships team, but they are guaranteed selection to the Pan Ams roster, should there not be enough space on the World Champs team. In the likely event that there is enough roster space to take the #5/6 swimmers in the 100 free, or if they qualify in another event, Macquire McDuff and/or Drew Kibler are in line to take their spots on the Pan Ams roster. Clear as mud?

It’s been five years since we’ve had a meet with so many layers to the selection procedures, so give us a little grace as we get into the swing of things, but we’ll try to keep you updated on how the projected rosters for each team looks as the meet progresses. If we’ve made any obvious mistakes (e.g., including an ineligible swimmer on the Junior Worlds projected roster), kindly let us know in the comments.

For World Championships, only the top finisher in each Olympic event, as well as the #2-4 finishers in the 100/200 freestyle events, are guaranteed selection off the bat. The 2nd-place finishers in the Olympic events, along with the #5 and #6 finishers in the 100/200 free, will be added to the rosters if there is space. Rosters are capped at 26 women and 26 men.

Men’s Projected Rosters Through Day 1

Women’s Projected Rosters Through Day 1

Two more notes:

We’re not 100% sure who all is eligible for the LEN U23 Championships, so we’re taking our best guess. Note that a swimmer who eligible for Pan Ams and the LEN U23 Champs may choose which meet to participate in. For now, if a swimmer is eligible for Pan Ams and the LEN U23, we’ve listed them on both rosters. The LEN U23 selection criteria is strange even by USA Swimming standards. Basically, the US is only taking 7 men and 7 women, and essentially only taking one per discipline. For instance, being the top available swimmer in the 100 free is no guarantee of an invite. Instead, your time has to be the closest to the FINA ‘A’ standard out of the top available in swimmer in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free. So, for now, we’ve listed the swimmers who are eligible for consideration. We think. We hope.

Here’s a summary of the relevant priorities by team, courtesy of the various USA Swimming selection documents:

World Championships – 26 person roster limit per sex

Priority #1. The first priority will include both (i) the four best finishing Available Swimmers based on finish order from the Finals the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.

Priority #2. The second priority will include the second best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.

Priority #3. The third priority will include the fifth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.

Priority #4. The fourth priority will include the sixth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.

Priority #5. The fifth priority will include the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in the Individual Non-Olympic Events. No more than one Available Swimmer may be selected in each Individual Non-Olympic Event. If the Available Swimmer with the fastest time at the Finals in an Individual Non-Olympic Event declines the invitation to be Selected to the Team when that invitation is offered by USA Swimming and/or declines to swim in the Event for which he/she qualifies in the Championships, USA Swimming will not Select an Available Swimmer in that Individual Non-Olympic Event via Priority #5.

World Junior Championships – 26 person roster limit per sex

Priority #1. The first priority will include both (i) the four best finishing Available Swimmers from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.

Priority #2. The second priority will include the second best finishing Available Swimmer from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events, other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.

Priority #3. The third priority will include the fifth best finishing Available Swimmer from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in the 100-meter Freestyle.

Limitation. Before applying these Priorities, and before any Available Swimmer accepts or declines an invitation to be Selected to the Team, USA Swimming will identify the 8 best finishing Available Swimmers in the 100-meter Freestyle and 200-meter Freestyle, and the 6 best finishing Available Swimmers in all other Individual Olympic Events, at the Qualifying Competition (the “Best Finishing Swimmers”). Only those Available Swimmers who are among the Best Finishing Swimmers will be considered for Selection to the Team in that Event, and those who are not among the Best Finishing Swimmers will not be considered for Selection to the Team in that Event.

Pan American Games – 18 person roster limit per sex

Priority #1 – The top two best-finishing Available Swimmers from Nationals in the 100 and 200-meter freestyles, plus the one best-finishing Available Swimmer in the rest of the individual events.

Priority #2 – Second-best finishing Available Swimmer in events other than the 100 and 200-meter freestyles. If this results in more than 18 for either gender, swimmers will be ranked based on percentage of “A” Time Standards, with the swimmers closest to those Time Standards being chosen.

Priority #3 – Third-best finishing Available Swimmer in the 100 and 200-meter freestyles from the qualifying competition. If not all of these swimmers are selected, they will be ranked based on their percentage of the “A” Time Standard in the event for which they qualify under this priority. Only two relay-only swimmers per gender will be nominated under this priority.

LEN U23 Championships – 7 person roster limit per sex