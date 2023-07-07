Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster on Being on Team USA: “It’s the relationships that you want to go for”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After making his 2nd LCM world championships, Carson Foster was excited to be back on Team USA. The Longhorn pro revealed that getting to race on the worlds biggest stage is great, but the real reason that motivated him was getting to be a part of Team USA, where you form friendships that are the heart and soul of what really make the trip enjoyable.

