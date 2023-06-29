2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

30 minutes delayed, we’re back with the third night of finals at 2023 U.S. Trials. We’ll have finals of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 50 breaststroke, and 50 backstroke.

In the women’s 400 IM, Alex Walsh–the reigning Worlds gold medalist in the 200 IM–is the top seed. She was about two second faster than Katie Grimes, the 2022 Worlds silver medalist, who is still looking to punch her ticket to Fukuoka in the pool. On the men’s side, Carson Foster aims to add another event to his lineup after previously qualifying in the 200 fly.

The women’s 100 fly is one of the most anticipated events. The American record holder Torri Huske goes head-to-head with Cavaliers Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass, both of whom have been on excellent form through two days of racing. Walsh also broke Huske’s American record in the 50 fly last night.

After Ryan Murphy scratched, Caeleb Dressel is into the men’s 100 fly ‘A’ final. He’ll be outside smoke in a final crowded with youngsters. Dare Rose posted the top time of prelims (50.87) and looks to make his first Worlds team. Also keep an eye on Thomas Heilman, who lowered his own 15-16 NAG in prelims (51.78).

Then it’s 50 time. 200 breast national champion Lilly King will try to go 2-for-2, while Lydia Jacoby wants back on the senior international team after missing out last year. Nic Fink is the top seed in the men’s breaststroke and will need to fend off Michael Andrew to book his ticket to Fukuoka.

Katharine Berkoff posted 27.27 in prelims of the 50 back, which would have won gold in Budapest last summer. Regan Smith is in the final as well, looking for a third event win and it’ll be G. Walsh’s second swim of the evening. On the men’s side Justin Ress and Hunter Armstrong are separated by a hundredth. That promises a thrilling race between the 2022 Worlds gold medalist and the world record holder.

WOMEN’S 400 IM — Finals

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (USA) — 2022

Championship Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008

World Junior Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:37.72

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:36.00

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 IM — Finals

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

Championship Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008

World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (RUS) — 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:10.50

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:07.47

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY — Finals

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2016

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 Championship Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) — 56.43

(USA) — 56.43 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 58.33

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 56.35

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 56.41

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FLY — Finals

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 Championship Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 World Junior Reocrd: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2017

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 50.88

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 50.97

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST — Finals

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021

American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (USA) — 2017

(USA) — 2017 U.S. Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (USA) — 2018

(USA) — 2018 Championship Record: 29.66, Lilly King (USA) — 2017

(USA) — 2017 World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 31.02

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 30.34

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 29.90

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BREAST — Finals

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2017

American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 U.S. Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 26022

(USA) — 26022 Championship Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 2017

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 27.33

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 26.55

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 26.72

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK — Finals

World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) — 2018

American Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 U.S. Open Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 Championship Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS) — 2016

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 27.25

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 27.40

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BACK — Finals

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 American Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 U.S. Open Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 Championship Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.16

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 23.92

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 24.49

Top 8: