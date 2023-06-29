2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
30 minutes delayed, we’re back with the third night of finals at 2023 U.S. Trials. We’ll have finals of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 50 breaststroke, and 50 backstroke.
In the women’s 400 IM, Alex Walsh–the reigning Worlds gold medalist in the 200 IM–is the top seed. She was about two second faster than Katie Grimes, the 2022 Worlds silver medalist, who is still looking to punch her ticket to Fukuoka in the pool. On the men’s side, Carson Foster aims to add another event to his lineup after previously qualifying in the 200 fly.
The women’s 100 fly is one of the most anticipated events. The American record holder Torri Huske goes head-to-head with Cavaliers Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass, both of whom have been on excellent form through two days of racing. Walsh also broke Huske’s American record in the 50 fly last night.
After Ryan Murphy scratched, Caeleb Dressel is into the men’s 100 fly ‘A’ final. He’ll be outside smoke in a final crowded with youngsters. Dare Rose posted the top time of prelims (50.87) and looks to make his first Worlds team. Also keep an eye on Thomas Heilman, who lowered his own 15-16 NAG in prelims (51.78).
Then it’s 50 time. 200 breast national champion Lilly King will try to go 2-for-2, while Lydia Jacoby wants back on the senior international team after missing out last year. Nic Fink is the top seed in the men’s breaststroke and will need to fend off Michael Andrew to book his ticket to Fukuoka.
Katharine Berkoff posted 27.27 in prelims of the 50 back, which would have won gold in Budapest last summer. Regan Smith is in the final as well, looking for a third event win and it’ll be G. Walsh’s second swim of the evening. On the men’s side Justin Ress and Hunter Armstrong are separated by a hundredth. That promises a thrilling race between the 2022 Worlds gold medalist and the world record holder.
WOMEN’S 400 IM — Finals
- World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
- American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (USA) — 2022
- Championship Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008
- World Junior Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:37.72
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:36.00
Top 8:
MEN’S 400 IM — Finals
- World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- Championship Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
- World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (RUS) — 2021
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:10.50
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:07.47
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 100 FLY — Finals
- World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2016
- American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (USA) — 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021
- Championship Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021
- World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) — 56.43
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 58.33
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 56.35
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 56.41
Top 8:
MEN’S 100 FLY — Finals
- World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- Championship Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- World Junior Reocrd: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2017
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 50.88
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 50.97
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST — Finals
- World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021
- American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (USA) — 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (USA) — 2018
- Championship Record: 29.66, Lilly King (USA) — 2017
- World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 31.02
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 30.34
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 29.90
Top 8:
MEN’S 50 BREAST — Finals
- World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2017
- American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (USA) — 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 26022
- Championship Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 2022
- World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 2017
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 27.33
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 26.55
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 26.72
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 50 BACK — Finals
- World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) — 2018
- American Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022
- Championship Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022
- World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS) — 2016
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 27.25
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 27.40
Top 8:
MEN’S 50 BACK — Finals
- World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
- American Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
- U.S. Open Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
- Championship Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
- World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.16
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 23.92
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 24.49
Top 8:
So happy for Grimes!
Yay Alex and Katie! (and, I highly doubt Emma Weyant would’ve beaten either one of them in that final to get 1st or 2nd)
“a lot of swimmers would give up after the breaststroke”
wtf is he on about?
I hope Grimes takes down the AR in Fukuoka.
“She [Grimes] is sooo good on her back.” Ambrose, that’s a minor
Summer will eat them for dinner
Hope Grimes has a huge taper in store
please please please STFU Ambrose
“She’s so great on her back, obviously some great pedigree” – RG23
Hearing swimming commentating out of context must be unreal
Grimes home in 1.01.6 is wild
She was home in 1:00.2 this past April when she set her PB
Rowdy called Katie Grimes “Weyant” finish ur drinks
“victimized”
Ummm no… they are being caught out for illegal actions..
This is correct
When Americans break the rules they’re victims. See Ress last year.
How good would Grimes be if she was competent at breaststroke?
I mean she’s the national champ so…
i am always amazed by how much ground can be covered on the breaststroke leg by a strong breaststroker
looks like it setting up to come down to the free leg
I feel like Grimes would CRUSH a 400m backstroke
Even if Walsh doesn’t make it, I’m happy she’s swimming it and hope she keeps doing it
I’m not sure “victimized” is the right word for being DQ’d . . .
where is Lia Thomas???
Troll alert
Rowdy just promised to talk more about the dqs later. Get your drinks ready!
he hates it!
“The 4 IM is the decathlon of swimming” – RG23
The toughest event in swimming…. unless you are a sprinter… or a distance swimmer… or… RG23
Will anyone get DQ’d in the 400 IM tonight?
Brendan Hansen: “This meet is BANANAS. B-A-N-A-N-A-S!” – Probably Gwen Stefani
I’m calling an upset – Finke touches ahead of Kalisz for second in the 400 IM
michael andrew probably really hoping for that
that would help the doubles situation. 2-4 were all within a second of each other this morning, I wouldn’t be shocked if Finke (or Litherland) pulled it off
The Savannah bananas?!?!? They never had stuff like this back in my day 😭
WAIT that Riley Gaines ISN’T a daughter of Rowdy?!
I KNEW Rowdy wouldn’t have a child who’d be out here supporting Ron DeSantis. Yaaaas faith restored. Speak all the nonsense you want king
I believe one of Rowdy’s children is actually trans (per Rowdy’s IG). So yeah, definitely not a DeFantis.
This is a live finals recap politard
Genuinely enjoyed the kid breakfast segment. Boyd’s mullet, the kid who eats shrimp ramen for breakfast, all of the eggs being consumed.
Eggs yeah. But I would have expected kids to say cereal – Corn Flakes, Porridge etc. Instead it’s like shrimp, sausage, turkey, tacos,,, wtf?
Women’s 400 IM B Final: 7:30pm
Video Review: 7:35pm
Women’s 400 IM A Final: 8:12pm
Breakfast tacos? What even are they Missy?
Not the most exciting session this week – but it’s 9am Saturday morning in Oz so why not?
The women’s 100 fly begs to differ…
100 fly should be ok but most other events today are a bit of a yawn But it’s 9am so…
But yeah – I said not the most exciting SESSION
It’s Friday here down under…
Oh… right…. lol
Rowdy Gaines drinking game rules
1 Sip:
Rowdy mentions how old a swimmer is
Mentions Leon Marchand
Mentions an athlete was an Olympian
Mention of an athlete’s reaction time(50 yards)
Mentions what side an athlete is breathing to
2 Sips:
Mention of reaction time (100 yards)
Rowdy gets either and athlete or coach’s name wrong (First or last name)
Rowdy gets a school wrong that an athlete swims/swam for
Rowdy makes a prediction
Rowdy activates the cough switch
Rowdy doesn’t mention an athlete who’s doing really well
Finish your drink:
Bobo wakes up
Mention of reaction time in the 400 IM
Rowdy declares the winner before a finish and gets it wrong (The Luca Urlando Rule)
Rowdy gets… Read more »
Exclaims how Ryan Murphy has the best reaction time and start of anyone
“…rowdy’s he’s not even swimming tonight…”
“WOULD YA JUST LOOK AT HIS FLEXED ABS”
Throw your drink at the wall in disgust when Rowdy judgmentally mentions “what a nice young man he is” or other vomitus drivel about a nice family the swimmer comes from.
How many sips is it to have him mention the dq’s but doesn’t go on a rant?
He’s going on a rant now nevermind
What’s the reason for the 30 min delay?
weather
Needed to clean up the spill from Rowdy Gaines nonsensical word vomit.
Fire department needed the jaws of life to rescue Dressel from the changing stall
They have kindly updated this evening’s timeline:
400 IM FINALS: Start time 7:30pm ET
(followed by video review)
100 FLY FINALS: Start time 12:51am ET
whose excited for the 400 IM tonight?!?!?!
We can watch Litherland and Finke try to run down Chase and Carson. The womens is not very exciting.
