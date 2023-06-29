Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 60

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

30 minutes delayed, we’re back with the third night of finals at 2023 U.S. Trials. We’ll have finals of the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 50 breaststroke, and 50 backstroke.

In the women’s 400 IM, Alex Walsh–the reigning Worlds gold medalist in the 200 IM–is the top seed. She was about two second faster than Katie Grimes, the 2022 Worlds silver medalist, who is still looking to punch her ticket to Fukuoka in the pool. On the men’s side, Carson Foster aims to add another event to his lineup after previously qualifying in the 200 fly.

The women’s 100 fly is one of the most anticipated events. The American record holder Torri Huske goes head-to-head with Cavaliers Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass, both of whom have been on excellent form through two days of racing. Walsh also broke Huske’s American record in the 50 fly last night.

After Ryan Murphy scratched, Caeleb Dressel is into the men’s 100 fly ‘A’ final. He’ll be outside smoke in a final crowded with youngsters. Dare Rose posted the top time of prelims (50.87) and looks to make his first Worlds team. Also keep an eye on Thomas Heilman, who lowered his own 15-16 NAG in prelims (51.78).

Then it’s 50 time. 200 breast national champion Lilly King will try to go 2-for-2, while Lydia Jacoby wants back on the senior international team after missing out last year. Nic Fink is the top seed in the men’s breaststroke and will need to fend off Michael Andrew to book his ticket to Fukuoka.

Katharine Berkoff posted 27.27 in prelims of the 50 back, which would have won gold in Budapest last summer. Regan Smith is in the final as well, looking for a third event win and it’ll be G. Walsh’s second swim of the evening. On the men’s side Justin Ress and Hunter Armstrong are separated by a hundredth. That promises a thrilling race between the 2022 Worlds gold medalist and the world record holder.

Watch:

WOMEN’S 400 IM — Finals

  • World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
  • American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (USA) — 2022
  • Championship Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (USA) — 2008
  • World Junior Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 2023
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:37.72
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:36.00

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 IM — Finals

  • World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • Championship Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (RUS) — 2021
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 4:10.50
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 4:07.47

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY — Finals

  • World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2016
  • American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (USA) — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021
  • Championship Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (USA) — 2021
  • World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) — 56.43
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 58.33
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 56.35
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 56.41

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 FLY — Finals

  • World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
  • American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
  • U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
  • Championship Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
  • World Junior Reocrd: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2017
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 50.88
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 50.97

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST — Finals

  • World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021
  • American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (USA) — 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (USA) — 2018
  • Championship Record: 29.66, Lilly King (USA) — 2017
  • World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 2021
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 31.02
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 30.34
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 29.90

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BREAST — Finals

  • World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) — 2017
  • American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (USA) — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 26022
  • Championship Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (USA) — 2022
  • World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 2017
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 27.33
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 26.55
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 26.72

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK — Finals

  • World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) — 2018
  • American Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022
  • Championship Record: 27.12, Katharine Berkoff (USA) — 2022
  • World Junior Record: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS) — 2016
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 28.22
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 27.25
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 27.40

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 BACK — Finals

  • World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
  • American Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
  • Championship Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 2022
  • World Junior Record: 24.00, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 25.16
  • 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 23.92
  • 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 24.49

Top 8:

60
RMS
28 seconds ago

So happy for Grimes!

1
0
Reply
CavaDore
33 seconds ago

Yay Alex and Katie! (and, I highly doubt Emma Weyant would've beaten either one of them in that final to get 1st or 2nd)

1
0
Reply
Oceanian
34 seconds ago

"a lot of swimmers would give up after the breaststroke"

wtf is he on about?

wtf is he on about?

1
0
Reply
Jonathan
44 seconds ago

I hope Grimes takes down the AR in Fukuoka.

0
0
Reply
iLikePsych
1 minute ago

"She [Grimes] is sooo good on her back." Ambrose, that's a minor

6
-1
Reply
The alpha dog
1 minute ago

Summer will eat them for dinner

1
-10
Reply
Noah
1 minute ago

Hope Grimes has a huge taper in store

6
0
Reply
Chachi
1 minute ago

please please please STFU Ambrose

2
0
Reply
TimmyTongle
1 minute ago

“She’s so great on her back, obviously some great pedigree” – RG23

Hearing swimming commentating out of context must be unreal

6
0
Reply
Jackman
2 minutes ago

Grimes home in 1.01.6 is wild

Last edited 1 minute ago by Jackman
5
0
Reply
Wow
Reply to  Jackman
56 seconds ago

She was home in 1:00.2 this past April when she set her PB

Last edited 45 seconds ago by Wow
0
0
Reply
Noah
2 minutes ago

Rowdy called Katie Grimes "Weyant" finish ur drinks

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
2 minutes ago

“victimized”

Ummm no… they are being caught out for illegal actions..

4
-1
Reply
Chachi
Reply to  Oceanian
1 minute ago

This is correct

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Oceanian
1 second ago

When Americans break the rules they're victims. See Ress last year.

0
0
Reply
Jonathan
3 minutes ago

How good would Grimes be if she was competent at breaststroke?

8
-2
Reply
distanceswammer
Reply to  Jonathan
1 minute ago

I mean she's the national champ so…

3
-1
Reply
jeff
3 minutes ago

i am always amazed by how much ground can be covered on the breaststroke leg by a strong breaststroker

12
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
4 minutes ago

looks like it setting up to come down to the free leg

1
0
Reply
tea rex
4 minutes ago

I feel like Grimes would CRUSH a 400m backstroke

9
0
Reply
Noah
6 minutes ago

Even if Walsh doesn't make it, I'm happy she's swimming it and hope she keeps doing it

4
0
Reply
Meow
6 minutes ago

I'm not sure "victimized" is the right word for being DQ'd . . .

13
0
Reply
The alpha dog
7 minutes ago

where is Lia Thomas???

4
-24
Reply
Comfy Pants
Reply to  The alpha dog
6 minutes ago

Troll alert

11
0
Reply
David
8 minutes ago

Rowdy just promised to talk more about the dqs later. Get your drinks ready!

12
0
Reply
alo
Reply to  David
6 minutes ago

he hates it!

4
0
Reply
alo
12 minutes ago

"The 4 IM is the decathlon of swimming" – RG23

1
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  alo
9 minutes ago

The toughest event in swimming…. unless you are a sprinter… or a distance swimmer… or… RG23

4
0
Reply
Jonathan
14 minutes ago

Will anyone get DQ'd in the 400 IM tonight?

4
0
Reply
Snowpipers of Alaska
16 minutes ago

Brendan Hansen: "This meet is BANANAS. B-A-N-A-N-A-S!" – Probably Gwen Stefani

9
0
Reply
Wow
18 minutes ago

I'm calling an upset – Finke touches ahead of Kalisz for second in the 400 IM

19
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  Wow
13 minutes ago

michael andrew probably really hoping for that

1
0
Reply
chickenlamp
Reply to  Wow
11 minutes ago

that would help the doubles situation. 2-4 were all within a second of each other this morning, I wouldn't be shocked if Finke (or Litherland) pulled it off

1
0
Reply
distanceswammer
22 minutes ago

The Savannah bananas?!?!? They never had stuff like this back in my day 😭

2
0
Reply
Sapnu puas
26 minutes ago

WAIT that Riley Gaines ISN’T a daughter of Rowdy?!

I KNEW Rowdy wouldn’t have a child who’d be out here supporting Ron DeSantis. Yaaaas faith restored. Speak all the nonsense you want king

21
-15
Reply
Gulliver's Swimming Travels
Reply to  Sapnu puas
13 minutes ago

I believe one of Rowdy's children is actually trans (per Rowdy's IG). So yeah, definitely not a DeFantis.

11
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Sapnu puas
13 minutes ago

This is a live finals recap politard

4
-8
Reply
Daaaave
26 minutes ago

Genuinely enjoyed the kid breakfast segment. Boyd's mullet, the kid who eats shrimp ramen for breakfast, all of the eggs being consumed.

10
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Daaaave
20 minutes ago

Eggs yeah. But I would have expected kids to say cereal – Corn Flakes, Porridge etc. Instead it's like shrimp, sausage, turkey, tacos,,, wtf?

1
-1
Reply
The Original Tim
27 minutes ago

Women’s 400 IM B Final: 7:30pm
Video Review: 7:35pm
Women’s 400 IM A Final: 8:12pm

34
-1
Reply
Oceanian
28 minutes ago

Breakfast tacos? What even are they Missy?

4
0
Reply
Oceanian
31 minutes ago

Not the most exciting session this week – but it's 9am Saturday morning in Oz so why not?

4
0
Reply
Wow
Reply to  Oceanian
23 minutes ago

The women's 100 fly begs to differ…

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Wow
18 minutes ago

100 fly should be ok but most other events today are a bit of a yawn But it’s 9am so…

But yeah – I said not the most exciting SESSION

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Oceanian
1
-1
Reply
Sunday Morning Grind
Reply to  Oceanian
16 minutes ago

It's Friday here down under…

2
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Sunday Morning Grind
11 minutes ago

Oh… right…. lol

0
0
Reply
Shaddy419
37 minutes ago

Rowdy Gaines drinking game rules

1 Sip:
Rowdy mentions how old a swimmer is

Mentions Leon Marchand

Mentions an athlete was an Olympian

Mention of an athlete’s reaction time(50 yards)

Mentions what side an athlete is breathing to

2 Sips:

Mention of reaction time (100 yards)

Rowdy gets either and athlete or coach’s name wrong (First or last name)

Rowdy gets a school wrong that an athlete swims/swam for

Rowdy makes a prediction

Rowdy activates the cough switch

Rowdy doesn’t mention an athlete who’s doing really well

Finish your drink:
Bobo wakes up

Mention of reaction time in the 400 IM

Rowdy declares the winner before a finish and gets it wrong (The Luca Urlando Rule)

Rowdy gets… Read more »

33
0
Reply
Comet16
Reply to  Shaddy419
29 minutes ago

Exclaims how Ryan Murphy has the best reaction time and start of anyone

3
0
Reply
Swim2win
Reply to  Comet16
25 minutes ago

“…rowdy’s he’s not even swimming tonight…”

“WOULD YA JUST LOOK AT HIS FLEXED ABS”

8
0
Reply
Zippo
Reply to  Shaddy419
24 minutes ago

Throw your drink at the wall in disgust when Rowdy judgmentally mentions "what a nice young man he is" or other vomitus drivel about a nice family the swimmer comes from.

1
0
Reply
200flyissuperior
Reply to  Shaddy419
8 minutes ago

How many sips is it to have him mention the dq's but doesn't go on a rant?

0
0
Reply
200flyissuperior
Reply to  Shaddy419
6 minutes ago

He's going on a rant now nevermind

0
0
Reply
David
40 minutes ago

What's the reason for the 30 min delay?

5
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  David
38 minutes ago

weather

2
-1
Reply
Swim2win
Reply to  David
36 minutes ago

Needed to clean up the spill from Rowdy Gaines nonsensical word vomit.

13
-1
Reply
Sun Yangs Hammer
Reply to  David
35 minutes ago

Fire department needed the jaws of life to rescue Dressel from the

6
-8
Reply
Snowpipers of Alaska
40 minutes ago

They have kindly updated this evening’s timeline:

400 IM FINALS: Start time 7:30pm ET
(followed by video review)
100 FLY FINALS: Start time 12:51am ET

61
0
Reply
boat lover
41 minutes ago

whose excited for the 400 IM tonight?!?!?!

4
-1
Reply
Taa
Reply to  boat lover
22 minutes ago

We can watch Litherland and Finke try to run down Chase and Carson. The womens is not very exciting.

1
-3
Reply
Noah
44 minutes ago

Deleted

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Noah
1
0
Reply

