Daily Swim Coach Workout #910

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 78 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm Up

4×150 @ 2:15 choice

[50 sw/50 kick/50 sw]

200 Drill Choice

4×[email protected] 1:00 BU Choice



3x

3×200 @ descending intervals swim free

[100 BU/50 AP/50 mod DPS]

[*Broken at the 100 and 150 for :05]

[Rd 1 2:50, Rd 2 2:45, Rd 3 2:40]



100 Easy

12×50 @ :50 NFS Swim (fastest pace you can hold)

100 Easy

6×100 @ 1:20 Swim free

5×100 @ 1:15 swim free

4×100 @ 1:10 Swim free

3×100 @ 1:05 swim free

*50 ez between each

2×100 @ 2:30 cool down

If time, 10×25 fly K on back AP @ :40

