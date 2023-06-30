Daily Swim Coach Workout #910

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 78 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm Up
4×150 @ 2:15 choice
[50 sw/50 kick/50 sw]
200 Drill Choice
4×[email protected] 1:00 BU Choice
3x
3×200 @ descending intervals swim free
[100 BU/50 AP/50 mod DPS]
[*Broken at the 100 and 150 for :05]
[Rd 1 2:50, Rd 2 2:45, Rd 3 2:40]
100 Easy
12×50 @ :50 NFS Swim (fastest pace you can hold)
100 Easy
6×100 @ 1:20 Swim free
5×100 @ 1:15 swim free
4×100 @ 1:10 Swim free
3×100 @ 1:05 swim free
*50 ez between each
2×100 @ 2:30 cool down
If time, 10×25 fly K on back AP @ :40
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
NFS = non-free speciality stroke
AP = Aerobic power, strong pace
DPS = focus on distance per stroke
Mod = moderate effort
Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.