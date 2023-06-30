Dare Rose Moves Up To #6 All-Time Amongst Americans With 50.74 100 Fly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

MEN’S 100 FLY — FINALS

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 Championship Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 World Junior Reocrd: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2017

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 50.88

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 50.97

Top 8:

On Thursday night at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Dare Rose swam a 50.74 to win the men’s 100fly ‘A’ final and qualify for his first senior international team. He now passes Michael Andrew to become the sixth-fastest American of all-time and 17th-fastest performer of all-time.

Rose dropped 0.13 seconds from his prelims time, which had him as the seventh-fastest American of all-time and 25th-fastest performer of all-time.

All-Time Top American Performers, Men’s 100-Meter Butterfly:

Caeleb Dressel — 49.45 (2021) Michael Phelps — 49.82 (2009) Ian Crocker (2005)/Shaine Casas (2022) — 50.40 Maxine Roomey — 50.68 (2019) Dare Rose — 50.74 (2023) Michael Andrew — 50.80 (2021)

In just one day, Rose has dropped 0.66 seconds from his previous best time of 51.40 coming into nationals. He was 0.11 seconds slower than he was in prelims on his first 50, but 0.25 seconds faster on his back half.

Splits Comparison:

Dare Rose, 2023 U.S. Nationals Finals (New PB) Dare Rose, 2023 U.S. Nationals Prelims (Old PB) Dare Rose, 2022 U.S. Trials 50m 23.91 23.79 24.24 100m 26.83 27.08 27.16 Total 50.74 50.87 51.40

Rose will be able to swim two events at the 2023 World Championships with his 100 fly win, as he also finished second in the 50 fly with a new personal best of 23.20.