Thomas Heilman Breaks Own 15-16 NAG Record (Again) With 51.19 100 Butterfly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

MEN’S 100 FLY — FINALS

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

Championship Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021

(USA) — 2021 World Junior Reocrd: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2017

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 50.88

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 50.97

Top 8:

Dare Rose (CAL) — 50.74 Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) — 51.19 Shaine Casas (TXLA) — 51.42 Zach Harting (CARD) — 51.56 Caeleb Dressel (GSC)/Gabriel Jett (CAL) — 51.66 (tie) Trenton Julian (MVN) — 51.87 Luke Miller (WOLF) — 52.22

After breaking his own National Age Group record this morning in the men’s 100 butterfly in a 51.78, Thomas Heilman swam even faster in tonight’s final with a 51.19.

Split Comparison:

Indy (Finals) Indy (Prelims) Jr Pan Pacs 50 24.05 24.37 24.73 100 27.14 27.41 27.25 51.19 51.78 51.98

Heilman swam his fastest two-50s ever, breaking his NAG by a total of 0.79 seconds today.

With his second-place finish tonight, the 16-year-old adds the 100 butterfly to his Worlds schedule next month. On night 1 of the meet, Heilman finished second in the 200 butterfly, breaking Michael Phelps‘ NAG record in the process. He also became the youngest swimmer to qualify for Worlds or the Olympics since Phelps.

Heilman is also entered in the 200 IM and 50 free later in the meet. He is the 45 seed in the 200 IM (he is in with a yards entry time) and the 54th seed in the 50 free.

Heilman is now only 0.09 seconds off of Phelps’ 17-18 boys 100 fly NAG record of 51.10.