Thomas Heilman Breaks Own 15-16 NAG Record (Again) With 51.19 100 Butterfly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
June 27 – July 1, 2023
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana University Natatorium
LCM (50m)
MEN’S 100 FLY — FINALS
- World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- Championship Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- World Junior Reocrd: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2017
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 50.88
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 50.97
Top 8:
- Dare Rose (CAL) — 50.74
- Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) — 51.19
- Shaine Casas (TXLA) — 51.42
- Zach Harting (CARD) — 51.56
- Caeleb Dressel (GSC)/Gabriel Jett (CAL) — 51.66
- (tie)
- Trenton Julian (MVN) — 51.87
- Luke Miller (WOLF) — 52.22
After breaking his own National Age Group record this morning in the men’s 100 butterfly in a 51.78, Thomas Heilman swam even faster in tonight’s final with a 51.19.
Split Comparison:
|Indy (Finals)
|Indy (Prelims)
|Jr Pan Pacs
|50
|24.05
|24.37
|24.73
|100
|27.14
|27.41
|27.25
|51.19
|51.78
|51.98
Heilman swam his fastest two-50s ever, breaking his NAG by a total of 0.79 seconds today.
With his second-place finish tonight, the 16-year-old adds the 100 butterfly to his Worlds schedule next month. On night 1 of the meet, Heilman finished second in the 200 butterfly, breaking Michael Phelps‘ NAG record in the process. He also became the youngest swimmer to qualify for Worlds or the Olympics since Phelps.
Heilman is also entered in the 200 IM and 50 free later in the meet. He is the 45 seed in the 200 IM (he is in with a yards entry time) and the 54th seed in the 50 free.
Heilman is now only 0.09 seconds off of Phelps’ 17-18 boys 100 fly NAG record of 51.10.
This kid is the greatest flyer in a generation and I think he could like Popovici could go after the 100 world record but this time in butterfly before he’s 19!
Even peak Dressels clock might be ticking with this kid in the rise….
0.09 off the next age group is crazy, the fact it’s Phelps’ NAG is insane.
I still wouldn’t put it past him to go 50. Low next month definitely a possibility
If he goes 50 point at all I’m gonna piss myself. If he preps for US Open in December he could take out Milaks WJR as a 16YO (watch him take it out this summer tho lol)