Fairfield Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Briana Racanello (2024)

Briana Racanello of Manhasset, New York, has announced her verbal commitment to continue her education and swimming career at Fairfield University. Racanello currently attends Manhasset High School, and will arrive in Connecticut for the 2024-2025 season. She intends to pursue a degree in Nursing at Fairfield.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic career and begin swimming D1 at Fairfield University!! Fairfield gives me the opportunity to pursue nursing and to reach the rest of my goals. I am so grateful for all the support I have received from my family, friends, teammates and coaches throughout this process and throughout my career !! Special thanks to my future coaches Coach Jacy & Coach Keaton for giving me this opportunity !! I can’t wait to join this amazing team !! GO STAGS ❤️🦌🖤”

Racanello is a member of Long Island Aquatic Club, which has been recognized as a Gold Medal team under USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program. She swims a range of events, but currently owns 2023 Futures qualifying times in the 100 and 200 butterfly.

This spring Racanello competed at the Senior Mets Championships. She dropped a tenth in the 200 fly (2:04.43) to finish 5th, while in the 100 fly she stopped the clock at 56.78 to take 7th. She went on to race at the NCSA Spring Championships, where she earned her highest finish in the 400 IM at 64th (4:33.23).

In the fall Racanello represented her high school at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Championship. She competed in the 100 fly (58.24) and 200 IM (2:09.37) , earning 17th and 15th, respectively. In addition to her individual events, she also swam as the fly leg on her team’s 200 medley relay (26.23 split) and the lead-off of the 400 freestyle relay (55.31).

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 5:03.72

100 fly – 56.75

200 fly – 2:04.43

200 IM – 2:06.55

400 IM – 4:28.19

Under the direction first-year head coach Jacy Dyer, of the Stags captured the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship title. Erini Pappas was named the Women’s Most Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Racanello is a huge pick-up for Fairfield as her best times in the 200 IM, 100 fly, 400 IM, and 200 fly all would have landed her in the A-final at this year’s MAAC Championships. Pappas owned the team’s top times in the IM events with season bests of 2:02.77 and 4:24.04. In the 200 fly, Erin Hoyland turned in a time of 2:06.28, while Sydney Scalise was the top performer in the 100 at 58.13.

Racanello is joined by fellow New York native Lauren Patalano in Fairfield’s class of 2028. Patalano swims backstroke and freestyle events, and is also in MAAC-scoring range in her primary events.

